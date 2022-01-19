North Highland's Barbara Ray, Managing Director and President of Client Services, Recognized as a Global Leader in Consulting by Consulting Magazine

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, announced that Barbara Ray, the firm's managing director and president of client services, has been recognized as a 2022 Global Leader in Consulting by Consulting Magazine.

Barbara Ray, Managing Director and President of Client Services

She is being honored for excellence in influence based on influencing change in organizational culture and industry practices that impacted the company's measures of success.

Ray was instrumental in designing the firm's integrated operating model that brings together our transformation solutions in the context of our client's industries. This approach provides superior expertise for clients and resulted in higher client satisfaction scores and a growth rate for North Highland that is double the industry average.

"If there's one way to sum up Barbara's impressive contributions, it's that she brings a growth mindset to everything she does and sets a compelling example to inspire others," said Alex Bombeck, CEO. "She has been extraordinary in leading our change and transformation consultancy, embracing our internal transformation along the way."

Ray commented, "It's a huge honor for me to be recognized within our industry. Especially in today's environment of complex business challenges, innovation is critical for planning and executing the kind of transformation our clients need to succeed. This is an exciting time for me to collaborate with the talented team at North Highland – to help our clients grow and propel our firm and people forward."

Currently, Ray leads all industries and portfolios across the firm. She joined North Highland as a business partner in 2005 and has served as global public sector leader, managing director and was promoted to company president in 2020.

Prior to her career at North Highland, Ray served as deputy secretary in the Florida Department of Management Services and was an attorney at Bryant Miller Olive. She holds a JD from the Florida State University College of Law and a BA in psychology from Rollins College.

In March, honorees will be recognized at a Global Leaders in Consulting dinner and award ceremony in London.

