NAU Country Signs Deal with Agriculture Intelligence for Agroview, the Next Innovation for Crop Insurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agriculture Intelligence, a precision agriculture-science company combining automation, remote sensing and artificial intelligence to provide cloud-based, precision data for specialty crops, has announced a multi-year partnership with NAU Country for its award-winning AI platform Agroview.

NAU Country is America's original Multi-Peril Crop Insurance (MPCI) company and one of the largest federal crop insurance providers in the United States, specializing in MPCI, Crop-Hail, and Named Peril insurance products. The company is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, a global insurance leader focused on helping solve unique customer risks worldwide.

"We are excited to be selected by NAU Country," said CEO of Agriculture Intelligence and Product Officer for Agroview Matthew Donovan. "We believe sampling methods are a thing of the past. Drone technology must be complimented by smart technology and Agroview drives business value. The guessing game is over."

Agroview employs aerial footage of crops captured by drones and its AI software to determine tree count, gaps, and precise measurements of each tree in the entire grove.

"At NAU Country, we have high standards for our technology partners. We have heavily invested in drone technology, but knew that with the right partner we could do even more – we could use flight imagery and machine learning to help automate tree counts." said Chief Marketing and Technology Officer Michael Deal at NAU Country. "We expect proven, accurate, and consistent results. In Agroview, we found all three of those qualities. We also see that the team behind Agroview is creating the next wave of proven technology that our industry needs."

"We understand that consistent and accurate results are at the core of what any insurer must have. We believe this partnership proves our results and we are excited to be able to add value to a well-established insurer such as NAU Country," said Donovan.

Agriculture Intelligence (www.agintel.ai) is located in Gainesville, Florida, and a resident client at UF Innovate | The Hub. Its mission is to identify and bring to market the most advanced, proven agricultural solutions that leverage big data, machine vision, automation, and artificial intelligence. Agriculture Intelligence is the global distributor of the Agroview AI platform (www.agroview.ai), developed at University of Florida.



NAU Country Insurance Company, a QBE Insurance Company, is a leading multi-peril crop insurance company passionate about serving the American farmer and supporting their agents in the continental U.S. Headquartered in Ramsey, MN with branch offices in 10 locations, NAU Country has grown over the years by providing outstanding customer service and leading-edge technology. NAU Country is currently licensed in 48 states and employs over 800 field and office staff across the country. As a division of QBE Insurance Group Ltd., a leading global insurer, NAU Country has the financial strength for today's insurance environment. For more information, visit www.naucountry.com.

