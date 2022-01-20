SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Playtika Holding Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 24, 2022 - PLTK

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) investors:

A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a class consisting of persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Playtika securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about January 15, 2021 or (b) Playtika securities between January 15, 2021 and November 2, 2021. To get more information go to:

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's year-over-year total costs and costs related to sales & marketing and research & development were on track to rise significantly by the third quarter of 2021; (ii) the success of the Company's game portfolio was less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iii) the foregoing issues were likely to negatively impact the Company's revenue and earnings; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you suffered a loss in Playtika, you have until January 24, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

