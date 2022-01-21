Texoma Local
CEDAR REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES TAX INFORMATION FOR 2021 DISTRIBUTIONS

Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CDR) today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2021 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares





























































Common Stock





Symbol: CDR





CUSIP: 150602209












Total 






Section














 Distribution 


Ordinary 


Capital Gain


199A


Unrecaptured 








Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividend


Dividend (1) (2)


Dividends


Section 1250 Gain (3)








2/10/2021


2/22/2021


$0.066000


$0.000000


$0.066000


$0.000000


$0.066000








5/10/2021


5/20/2021


$0.066000


$0.000000


$0.066000


$0.000000


$0.066000








8/10/2021


8/20/2021


$0.066000


$0.000000


$0.066000


$0.000000


$0.066000








11/12/2021


11/22/2021


$0.066000


$0.000000


$0.066000


$0.000000


$0.066000








Totals




$0.264000


$0.000000


$0.264000


$0.000000


$0.264000




























Series B Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PB





CUSIP: 150602407












Total 






Section














 Distribution 


Ordinary 


Capital Gain


199A


Unrecaptured 








Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividends


Dividend (1) (2)


Dividends


Section 1250 Gain (3)








2/10/2021


2/22/2021


$0.453125


$0.000000


$0.453125


$0.000000


$0.453125








5/10/2021


5/20/2021


$0.453125


$0.000000


$0.453125


$0.000000


$0.453125








8/10/2021


8/20/2021


$0.453125


$0.000000


$0.453125


$0.000000


$0.453125








11/12/2021


11/22/2021


$0.453125


$0.000000


$0.453125


$0.000000


$0.453125








Totals




$1.812500


$0.000000


$1.812500


$0.000000


$1.812500




























Series C Preferred Stock



Symbol: CDR-PC





CUSIP: 1506025063












Total 






Section














 Distribution 


Ordinary 


Capital Gain


199A


Unrecaptured 








Record Date


Payable Date


Per Share


Dividends


Dividend (1) (2)


Dividends


Section 1250 Gain (3)








2/10/2021


2/22/2021


$0.406250


$0.000000


$0.406250


$0.000000


$0.406250








5/10/2021


5/20/2021


$0.406250


$0.000000


$0.406250


$0.000000


$0.406250








8/10/2021


8/20/2021


$0.406250


$0.000000


$0.406250


$0.000000


$0.406250








11/12/2021


11/22/2021


$0.406250


$0.000000


$0.406250


$0.000000


$0.406250








Totals




$1.625000


$0.000000


$1.625000


$0.000000


$1.625000












































































































Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2021 dividends.

(1) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), Cedar Realty Trust is disclosing additional information related to the Capital Gain Dividends for purposes of Section 1061.  Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interest".  The "One Year Amounts" and "Three Year Amounts" required to be disclosed are both zero with respect to the 2021 distributions, since all Capital Gain Dividends relate to Section 1231 gains.

(2) The Section 897 Capital Gain amount is equal to the Capital Gain Dividend amount.

(3) The amount reported as Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and is included in, the Capital Gain Dividend.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 53 properties, with approximately 7.6 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.cedarrealtytrust.com.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cedar-realty-trust-announces-tax-information-for-2021-distributions-301465730.html

SOURCE Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

