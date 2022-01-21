CSC Las Vegas Selected by The New Dollar Loan Center to Provide Staffing Services

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC), The Leader in Crowd Management & Employee Owned, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Dollar Loan Center located in Henderson, Nevada. The Dollar Loan Center is a 6,000 seat, world-class multi-purpose venue that was built on the site of the former Henderson Pavilion and is the home of the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League, the Vegas Knight Hawks of the Indoor Football League, and the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame. In addition to hockey & football, The Dollar Loan Center will host a variety of events year-round, including but not limited to festivals, conventions, concerts and performing arts productions, high school and higher education graduations and events, community and civic events, and sporting events of all kinds with the Big West Basketball Championship being the first scheduled event March 8-12, 2022. CSC Las Vegas will be providing crowd management & security services under the direction of Jomo Henry, Director of Security and ticket takers, ushers, & guest services under the direction of Joseph Ralston, Director Guest Services. Jay Purves, CSC Vice President of Nevada stated, "our team is honored to be selected to join The Dollar Loan Center TEAM and as a team, we look forward to creating both a memorable & positive experience for all the fans, families, and guests who attend our events at The Dollar Loan Center."

About Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) - Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC) is recognized worldwide as the pioneer and expert in the crowd management field. CSC developed the concept of peer group security techniques, and through nearly five decades of continual refinement and evolution, CSC has successfully remained the leader in the crowd management and event security industry. Established in 1967, CSC currently operates over 50 branch offices throughout the United States and Canada. Experience includes crowd management services for over 150 stadiums, amphitheaters, and arenas, as well as nearly 100 universities, 45 convention centers, 9 NFL teams, 6 MLB teams, 7 MLS teams, 5 NHL teams, and 4 NBA teams. CSC has provided services for every type of entertainment and sporting event, including 31 Super Bowls, 6 World Series, 2 MLB All-Star Games, 7 NCAA Men's Final Four, 10 annual College Bowl Games, 5 NBA Finals, 10 Olympic Games, 5 Presidential Inaugurations, 4 Papal Visits, and 2 FIFA World Cups. Other relevant experience includes national music concert tours such as: U2, Beyonce, One Direction, Guns 'n Roses, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, The PGA Championship, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the US Open Tennis Championships, and the Indianapolis 500.

About The Dollar Loan Center - The Dollar Loan Center is an all-new 6,000-seat multi-purpose venue on Green Valley Parkway in Henderson, Nevada. A Vegas Golden Knights and City of Henderson project, The Dollar Loan Center will be home of the American Hockey League's (AHL) Henderson Silver Knights and the Indoor Football League's (IFL) Vegas Knight Hawks, plus additional sporting events, concerts, and community events. The Dollar Loan Center is operated by the Foley Entertainment Group and will also feature the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame, the Craggy Range Sports Bar & Grill, and a team store.

