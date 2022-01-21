Logicata Achieves ISO27001 Certification

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS Managed Services provider Logicata announces today that they have achieved the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system. Following an extensive audit process, the certificate (number IS752334) was issued by BSI and applies to Nous Technology Group Limited, the parent company of Logicata, and all its subsidiaries.

This certification verifies that Logicata's internal processes and service offerings meet the highest international standards for information security. Not only has Logicata established a robust ISMS, but they have also demonstrated that it is being maintained and continually improved – all critical aspects of the standard.

Logicata has access to business-critical data often from the point of initial engagement with a prospective client and therefore shares a mutual responsibility with the client to ensure that data is handled and processed in the most secure manner. As a provider of outsourced IT services, trust is a significant factor in all customer engagements. This ISO27001 certification will help reinforce the trust placed in Logicata by its clients.

Karl Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder at Logicata, said: "A lot of hard work has gone into preparing our business and our ISMS for this rigorous audit, so we're delighted to have achieved the certification. Given the increasing importance of information security in every aspect of our lives, this certification demonstrates to our customers, suppliers, and employees that we take the management of their data incredibly seriously. Many of our customers and prospects now insist on adherence to one or more compliance standards, and ISO27001 represents the gold standard for the management of information security. And we were very pleased to pass the audit without any non-conformities."

About Logicata (https://www.logicata.com)

Logicata is a leading AWS Managed Services Provider.

Logicata leverage decades of domain experience combined with a suite of advanced tooling to ensure that your Amazon Web Services environments are cost-efficient, secure, and compliant. As a cloud-native managed service provider, Logicata is free from the management of on-premise and datacentre IT infrastructure, ensuring that they can focus on helping clients extract maximum value from their investment in public cloud technology.

