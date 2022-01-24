Cango Wins Tonghuashun Best IR Award

SHANGHAI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that Cango received Tonghuashun's Best IR Award for 2021, highlighting the Company's commitment to excellence and outstanding investor communications. With its premium content and active investor interactions, Cango persuasively defines its company value and brand image to maximize capital market recognition.

Mr. Jiayuan Lin, Chief Executive Officer of Cango, commented, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award and will remain dedicated to IR best practices as we provide our users with safe, professional and effective technology-driven automotive transaction services. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our market value management and expand Cango's communication channels with the capital market to quickly and accurately share development information, boosting investors' and shareholders' confidence in the Company."

Cango was recognized along with an illustrious group of 19 other HK- or US-listed companies including China Power, ZhongAn Online, and CSPC Group. The selection is based on a comprehensive evaluation of listed companies' multi-dimensional data on the Tonghuashun platform, such as the number of official account followers, article data, individual stocks and topic popularity, day-to-day operations and the number of research/IR activities.

Currently hosting over 1,000 listed companies, institutions or media organizations and covering 500 million investors, Tonghuashun is a prominent authoritative communication platform between listed companies and investors. Since Cango established its presence on the platform, Tonghuashun has served as an effective communication bridge between Cango and investors, displaying Cango's latest updates, sharing in-depth auto industry news and helping Cango manage investor relations.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, car trading transactions, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

