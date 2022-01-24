Students and Educators Invited to Learn About a Day in the Life of an IT Pro

Students and Educators Invited to Learn About a Day in the Life of an IT Pro Free virtual career event presented by CompTIA CTE Advisory Council and DeafTEC

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inclusivity in the technology workforce will be highlighted during to a free virtual career event for high school and college students and their instructors presented by the CompTIA National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Advisory Council and DeafTEC.

CompTIA is the voice of the world's information technology industry. (PRNewsFoto/CompTIA) (PRNewswire)

"IT job roles are fast becoming more inclusive as companies aim to build cultures focused on competency and ability."

"Information Technology is for Everyone" is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. (Eastern) on Tuesday, January 25.



Panelists for the event come from a variety of technology disciplines, including software and application development and cybersecurity; from organizations in space and aviation, retail, financial services and consumer goods; and from varied pathways that brought them to where they are today. The common thread is that each panelist is deaf.

"The need for tech talent is increasing not only in tech companies, but in every company and industry," said Angel L. Piñeiro, Jr., vice president for strategic academic relationships at CompTIA. Piñeiro added. "Better yet IT job roles are fast becoming more inclusive as companies aim to build cultures focused on competency and ability. Our panelists will share their unique 'day in the life' experiences and share their insights on what it takes to succeed as an IT pro."

Technology employment opportunities continue to trend in a positive direction, according to the latest "CompTIA Tech Jobs Report."1 Tech companies have added workers for 13 consecutive months; tech occupations throughout the economy total nearly 5.9 million workers; and employer job postings in December for new tech hires were at their highest level in nearly two years.

Event co-sponsor DeafTEC is a National Science Foundation Advanced Technological Education Center housed at Rochester Institute of Technology's National Technical Institute for the Deaf. It serves as a resource for high schools and community colleges that educate deaf and hard-of-hearing students in STEM-related programs and for employers hiring deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals.

The CompTIA National CTE Advisory Council leads a national dialog focused specifically on accelerating tech career pathways. Focus areas include challenges, trends, emerging tech, best practices, professional development, certifications, funding sources, articulation agreements and connecting with industry employers.

"Information Technology is for Everyone" is designed for broadcast to high school classrooms, so just one registration per class is needed. Students over the age of 18 may register individually to attend this event. To register or for more information, visit https://connect.comptia.org/events/view/information-technology-is-for-everyone.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

sostrowski@comptia.org

630.678.8468

1 CompTIA Tech Jobs Report, January 7, 2022, https://www.comptia.org/content/tech-jobs-report

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CompTIA