YBVR Launched YB Stadium - Split-Second Latency XR Video Streaming Solution Tailored for Immersive In-Venue Fan Experiences

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YBVR , has launched their latest product YB Stadium to provide immersive live streaming of XR video in real-time with premium user experiences for in-venue entertainment. On December 8th, 2021 at the Golden1Center, for the first time ever, basketball fans could experience 360/180 immersive views while being their own program director, enjoying courtside views of Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic on their mobile device from any seat of the stadium. Running YB Stadium on AWS Wavelength at the 5G Edge, enabled the fans to follow the game in real-time. AWS Wavelength bring AWS compute and storage services to the edge of carriers' wireless networks. The combination minimizes the latency and network hops required to connect from an application hosted on AWS to the end user's device.

Next-gen in-venue fan experience - Immersive multi-cam viewing in real-time streamed from the Edge

"We are thrilled to launch immersive real-time services for new fan experiences in stadiums together with AWS. Benefiting from 5G and AWS Wavelength MEC capabilities to break previous limitations for latency and being able to deliver immersive videos in premium 8K quality to fans at the stadium with a split-second low lag is very exciting," said Hector Prieto, Co-Founder and CEO of YBVR. "This is just the beginning of creating the future of experiencing live sports and entertainment on site."

Sports and music businesses are trying to find new ways to engage with their fans. Especially how to attract younger audiences with new, interactive, cutting-edge technologies in entertainment, and how to get fans into the stadium rather than watching games at home or on the go.

Beside the low-lag in-venue focus, YBVR also offers YB One, their OTT product for immersive live streaming to millions of fans at home or on the go. Both products run on a lean footprint and can be operated very efficiently from a single platform.

YBVR's go-to-market solution in the US is enabled through AWS partner network program.

Learn More

To find out more about YBVR and YB Stadium - the XR live streaming platform, visit us at https://www.ybvr.com or contact us directly ybvr@ybvr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Yerba Buena VR