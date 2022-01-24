Yuan Yuan's Journey to Chinese Mainland Episode I - Beautiful Countryside

BEIJING, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by China.org.cn on China's countryside:

Hello everyone, my name is Yuan Yuan. I was born and grown up in Taiwan. My family has been telling me since I was a child, that I am Chinese. China is a big country. Taiwan region is separated from a relative called "Chinese mainland" by the sea.

What is the other side of the strait like? If you want to know, come with me on a trip to Chinese mainland!

Many people have the impression that Chinese mainland is poor and backward. But when I came to Chinese mainland, I was greeted by the wide and bustling streets of the city, the tall buildings lined up, the roads lined with traffic and the intertwined neon lights. People dress fashionably and avant-garde, happiness and confidence are on their faces.

Walking into the China's countryside, you no longer see dirty streets and dilapidated village houses. After eight years of targeted poverty alleviation and five years of the battle against poverty, China has achieved a major victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects which impress the world.More than 9.6 million people have been completed poverty alleviation relocation, 832 designated poor counties got rid of poverty, nearly 100 million poor people have been lifted out of poverty. This is worthy of praise!

Nowadays, when you walk through the fields of China's countryside, you can see the staggered delicate buildings, clean and tidy roads, and an endless sea of smoke connected to the blue sky. The "beautiful countryside" is in front of you.

China is not stopping there. Eliminating absolute poverty is the first step, the revitalization of the rural area is on the timetable. There is a Chinese jingle that if you want get rich, build a road first.

In China's countryside, where villages are connected to large roads, trucks go straight to the village, transporting agricultural products out, bringing consumer goods in, making villagers richer, their lives better, and their faces always smiling.

What is life like for Compatriots in Chinese mainland now? Stay tuned for our next episode.I'll tell you more!

