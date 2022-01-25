Actifai Appoints Industry Veteran Jeff Vogt as EVP & General Manager, Cable

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Actifai, an AI software-as-a-service provider, has announced the appointment of Jeff Vogt as EVP & General Manager, Cable, effective immediately. Vogt will work closely with Actifai COO Venu Amar, acting CEO Ned Brody, and sales leadership to accelerate development of Actifai's commercial business, including new partnerships, product expansion, and customer success.

An established technology industry veteran with over 25 years experience, Vogt brings a track record of successfully building and scaling businesses across industries including cable, software, and IoT. Previously, Vogt served as Vice President and General Manager, New Business at Comcast where he developed and brought to market a portfolio of enterprise products and services including the X1 syndication business. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Cantaloupe, Inc. and serves as an advisor to several early stage technology companies.

"We're thrilled to have Jeff come onboard," said Ned Brody, acting CEO at Actifai. "His extensive experience in this market and intuitive sense of the key challenges facing cable operators will be crucial as we develop new modules and expand our commercial business in this vertical."

Actifai's SOC 2-compliant AI platform is used by thousands of customer service, sales, and support agents across North America at leading cable & telecom companies including Cogeco Connexion, Atlantic Broadband, and Cincinnati Bell. Customers have seen an average 25x ROI, driven by Actifai's real time data analytics platform. By pairing cutting-edge AI algorithms with easy-to-use APIs and a customizable front-end experience, Actifai makes tailored recommendations and differentiated selling points accessible to operators of all sizes. Actifai leads the market for operators seeking practical applications for AI that increase ARPU and lifetime value while avoiding the need for internal development.

"Actifai has demonstrated great potential in a relatively short time in the market and is solving a key challenge that has plagued even the largest operators by bringing a set of easy to implement AI solutions to drive value to their organizations," said Vogt. "It's always exciting to join a startup at the key point of development where a solution is really starting to take off and have a significant impact in the market, and I look forward to contributing to the platform's development and further expansion."

Actifai was created as an experiment between a leading US cable company and Foundry.ai, a factory for creating artificial intelligence products. Designed by cable executives to improve some of their most frequent decisions, Actifai is now a completely independent company. Actifai applies artificial intelligence tools and technologies to help leading cable and telecom companies improve customer acquisition, retention and upsell efforts across live and digital channels. Actifai is driving tens of millions of dollars in measurable incremental profit for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.actif.ai.

