DANICA PATRICK LAUNCHES LUXURY LIFESTYLE BRAND,THE HOME SCENT COLLECTION "VOYANT BY DANICA"

PHOENIX, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-established as a fine wine entrepreneur, Danica Patrick extends her luxury lifestyle pedigree with today's launch of VOYANT ™ by Danica, an integrated home scent collection. Embracing the functional power of fragrance through essential oils and other natural scents personally curated by Danica Patrick.

"Candles evoke emotion," says Danica. "When you feel more, it opens your heart and mind to a higher awareness." VOYANT means "the Seer," a reference to the "Inner Eye" chakra, one of the key energy points in the body essential to wellness and healing. Candles became the medium, taking a whole-house approach through a symbiotic collection co-created with The Society of Scent in New York City and Jean Claude Delville, the acclaimed perfumier for such fashion brands as Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, and Vera Wang.

As an eco-responsible product that resonates with Danica's respect for the natural world, the candle is multipurpose. Along with an "Inner Eye" monogrammed walnut coaster, the candle is held within a 12-oz. stemless wine glass which can be used after the wax is gone. The glass and coaster are both upcycled, the matte-black outer packaging recycled. Hand-painted wicks are colored for each of the four products.

In addition to their sustainability mandate, the candles are toxin-free and cruelty-free. The wax and essential oils are Made in the USA, and each vessel is designed to burn for 50-60 hours. Available individually and as a set of four, the candles are $55 each, with discounts for multiple quantities and the complete set.

The VOYANT by Danica collection includes:

Restore (Bathroom) – A soothing blend to center your morning and calm your evening. Elements for balance, clarity, digestion, and renewal.

Commune (Living Room) – A welcoming, stimulating scent ideal for a place to commune and share social moments.

Retreat (Bedroom) – Both calming and arousing, a special blend to feel tranquility and open the mind to dreams. Elements for comfort, meditation, peace, and intimacy.

Spirit (Universal) – A whole-house fragrance to energize the heart, focus the mind and inspire a higher connection. Elements for strength, balance, openness, and communication.

