EIG's EnergyPQA.com® Releases C-Suite Reporting to Identify and Quantify Power Quality Events Within an Enterprise

WESTBURY, N.Y., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro Industries/GaugeTech (EIG) announces the highly anticipated version 5 release of its award winning EnergyPQA.com® AI driven energy management system. This system uniquely analyzes and calculates power quality risk within a commercial or industrial enterprise. The system will analyze all power quality monitoring equipped circuits and determine which circuit is most dangerous and needs to be improved.

EIG's EnergyPQA.com AI driven energy management system uses AI-based algorithms to automatically grade enterprise facilities and identify facilities and circuits with the highest power quality risk. By focusing improvements on these circuits, enterprise energy reliability is improved and power quality risk is significantly decreased. This results in cost savings on equipment maintenance, repairs, and replacement; as well as revenue lost due to downtime. (PRNewswire)

EnergyPQA®'s Risk Mitigation report uses AI analytics to grade and rank circuits from the most to least dangerous. Analytics are based on voltage conditions, current conditions, and harmonics. Using EnergyPQA®'s Risk Mitigation tools, an energy manager can improve electrical reliability, increase safety, and optimize capital expenditure costs. The Risk Mitigation C-Suite report provides a summary report that highlights critical issues; a benchmark report that compares facilities and uncovers hidden issues; and a single facility performance report that enables corrective action by identifying problem circuits.

EnergyPQA® is a cloud-based energy management system that is readily available for most industrial and commercial applications. For more information on the EnergyPQA.com® system and its new features, visit its webpage:

