Jobless Man Sparks National Movement Providing the Elderly, Disabled, Veterans & Others With Free, Eco-Friendly Lawn Care Brian Schwartz, laid off during the pandemic, went viral for mowing elderly persons' lawns gratis. He has been driving eco-friendly practices within the now national non-profit, IWantToMowYourLawn.org, that connects landscaping professionals -- and other philanthropic-minded businesses and individuals -- with persons in need to receive free, safe, socially-distanced, "green" yard care.

WAYNE, N.J., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a keen sensitivity and understanding of environmental impacts, I Want To Mow Your Lawn, Inc. — a 501c3 non-profit organization providing no-cost, safe and socially-distanced lawn mowing and yard care services for seniors, military veterans, and disabled persons — today announced it has formally adopted and integrated "green" alternative lawn care practices into its core mission. Since its inception in 2020, the organization's background-screened landscaping volunteers have helped scores of individuals across the U.S. with their lawn care needs, at no charge. Now, the organization is encouraging and advocating for its network of helpers to try out electric — offering eco-friendly equipment upgrades that are available directly through the non-profit.

To preserve dignity, enable independence & build community with eco-friendly lawn care for elderly, veterans & disabled

One recent Princeton PSCI report cites that, of the 40 million acres of American land covered by turf grass, there are the heavy carbon costs associated with the maintenance of these lawns specifically relating to gas powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers. The California Air Resources Board cites that an hour of gas leaf blowing equates to driving 1,100 miles, while an hour of gas lawn mowing equates to driving 300-miles. Further, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reports underscore the unfortunate fact that "lawn care produces 13 billion pounds of toxic pollutants per year." Fortunately, starting in 2024, gas lawn mowers and leaf blowers will be legally banned in California, with other states expected to follow suit in the future.

"With the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimating about 123.73 billion gallons of gasoline consumed in the United States in 2020, an average of about 338 million gallons per day, and with gas prices rising, now is the time to take concerted action in the lawn care space," said organization Founder and Chief Lawn Mower Brian Schwartz. "Battery-powered equipment not only saves our existing volunteers money, but also makes such volunteerism more attractive to others who want to help people and the environment."

IWantToMowYourLawn.org is a donation-driven entity, and its revamped Web site makes donations and corporate sponsorships easy through programs and transaction options that can work seamlessly within senior citizen and military discount programs.

"This organization is about more than just free lawn care; it's a small but meaningful and easy way to bring the citizens of our communities together by helping our fellow neighbors — and in an eco-conscious way that's more protective of the environment. While the individuals receiving service are always appreciative, a clean cut and nonpolluting community contributes to everyone's overall well-being — it's a meaningful way to serve a greater good."

