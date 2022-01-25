Redefining Possible in Sustainable Loop Solutions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution, a leader in sustainable loop plastic solutions, is uniting its community of brands under the Revolution name and launching an updated brand identity. This change reflects the transformational growth Revolution has experienced in recent years through both acquisition and organic investment as it continues to expand its capabilities and geographic footprint to better serve its customers and communities in need of sustainable solutions. The company's headquarters are in Little Rock, Arkansas, with corporate offices in Flower Mound, Texas, and additional locations throughout the United States.

Revolution Company (PRNewswire)

Revolution's business utilizes a unique, circular approach to plastic film that leverages its vertically integrated capabilities to recover, recycle and manufacture products, all within its Revolution facilities. This holistic approach results in products containing up to 100% percent recycled content, while diverting hundreds of millions of pounds of waste from landfills each year. Businesses large and small rely on Revolution to deliver effective, scalable, sustainable solutions that help them reduce their environmental impact and achieve their sustainability goals.

In recent years, Revolution has expanded at a rapid pace, applying its circular approach to an ever-growing portfolio of brands and products that include agricultural film, trash can liners, consumer carryout bags, construction sheeting and most recently stretch film. With the transition to a single identity, Revolution will no longer operate under its previous portfolio of brands and instead will align under strategic Revolution business divisions designed to streamline operations and better serve its customers, target end markets and their communities. These divisions include Sustainable Agriculture, Sustainable Commercial, Sustainable Consumer, Sustainable Stretch Solutions and Sustainable Materials.

"These are exciting times for Revolution. Our company's continued rapid growth has necessitated this transition to a single, consistent, and collaborative brand," says Sean Whiteley, Revolution's CEO. "Unifying our business entities under one identity will enable us to more effectively convey a unified message in championing solutions that empower everyone to contribute to a more sustainable future. In doing that, we not only help the environment, but also help our partners meet their environmental, social and governance goals, build on our industry leadership and create more sustainable growth."

Revolution has a long history of setting the standard in sustainable-loop advancements, working collaboratively with organizations such as the U.S. Plastics Pact and the Association of Plastic Recyclers to support and develop effective, sustainable solutions for plastic film packaging and recycling. In fact, the company recently received a groundbreaking Letter of No Objection (LNO) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for their recycling process to produce post-consumer recycled, linear low-density polyethylene (PCR-LLDPE) material suitable for food-contact applications. This milestone marks a significant step forward in filling the gap in the market for high quality PCR resins and is a testament to Revolution's unique expertise in the field of sustainable plastics.

As part of the refreshed branding, Revolution is unveiling a new corporate website as well as a new brand tagline: "redefine possible". This new positioning reflects the company's commitment to redefining what is possible for sustainable plastic solutions that help all sizes of companies contribute to a more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.revolutioncompany.com.

About Revolution

It's time to redefine possible. With an increasing global focus on preserving our environment, incorporating sustainable solutions can seem both costly and complicated. It doesn't have to be, though. At Revolution, we exist to empower businesses and consumers to contribute to a more sustainable future through plastic solutions. Our unique, circular approach results in sustainable products and services that effectively meet the needs of your business today, while helping prepare you for tomorrow as the demand for sustainability rapidly accelerates. And we're just getting started. For more information, visit www.revolutioncompany.com.

Media Contacts:

Emily Zazado

214.207.1231

emily@masonbaronet.com

Dana Dowdy

214.677.5204

ddowdy@revolutioncompany.com

Revolution Company, www.revolutioncompany.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Revolution Company