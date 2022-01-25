Take the Heat Off Valentine's Day Gift-Giving with an aerMist Misting Kit <span class="legendSpanClass">A custom-made and eco-friendly misting system is a perfect gift for hard-to-shop-for loved ones</span>

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This Valentine's Day, homeowners can surprise their loved ones—even those hard to shop for—with a gift to appreciate throughout the year. Newly launched aerMist offers affordable luxury-quality misting systems that are eco- and user-friendly for those who enjoy at-home dates, casual alfresco dining, or grilling outdoors. AerMist systems can reduce the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees, providing a respite from the heat and humidity of peak summer months and the occasional warmer days in the spring and fall.

Unlike other misters on the market that use medium water pressure and disperse large water droplets that can dampen clothes and furniture, aerMist uses high-pressure technology that sprays minuscule water droplets. The result is a system that helps homeowners conserve water while keeping friends and family cool and dry. The high water pressure also deters bugs to ensure you and your valentine can focus on quality time together outdoors.

AerMist is controlled with a user-friendly app that gives anyone the ability to operate the system, including scheduling when misters turn on and off, with the push of a button on a smartphone or tablet. AerMist is also the only misting system available in the United States that can simultaneously control up to four separate systems with an app.

The sleek, minimalist design of aerMist and its quiet high-pressure water pump make it an easily concealable, non-intrusive system. Misting kits are easy to install and come in two models that can be customized to ensure a cooling mist throughout small and large spaces. The kits are also made of durable stainless steel, so systems are constructed to last for years to come—as long as your love.

In the theme of Valentine's Day, aerMist was invented by married couple Boris and Jelena Medic.

"Quality time with a loved one is priceless and aerMist works to enhance that time," says Boris. "Our aerMist misting systems make a perfect affordable yet luxurious gift. The high-pressure misters do all the work to create a comfortable environment outdoors for you to enjoy the activities you most enjoy as a couple or family."

You can purchase and find more information about aerMist at https://aermist.com/collections.

About aerMist

AerMist is the first high-pressure cooling system for homes and restaurants that offers user-friendly tech to lower the temperature of outdoor spaces up to 20 degrees. The company was founded in 2021 by Boris and Jelena Medic and is based in Plano, Texas. The misting systems provide the best cooling at the lowest cost. In addition, aerMist systems are eco-friendly, minimizing water use with a sleek design that maximizes space. To learn more about aerMist, visit https://aermist.com/.

