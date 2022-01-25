Tillman's New Driver Gloves: Tough, Durable and Ready for Action

COMPTON, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leveraging the same great tradition for craftsmanship and durability of their best-selling, premium split and top grain Cowhide 1414 driver's style, Tillman is introducing two new drivers gloves – the 1413 and 1417.

The Tillman 1413 (right) and 1417 (left) Drivers Gloves (PRNewswire)

The 1413 is a "B" grade split and top grain Cowhide drivers glove that is based on the legendary Tillman 1414 pattern to deliver the same fit and feel. Don't be fooled by the 1413, it will not shy away from hard work or getting messy. The 1413 delivers the performance users demand from Tillman yet require a reduced price point.

The 1417 is a "C" grade split and top grain Cowhide drivers glove that will not disappoint tradespeople. The 1417 is ideal for the user that is looking for an inexpensive glove, yet requires the fit, feel and durability of a Tillman product at a value price point.

Both the 1413 and 1417 feature the same legendary fit as the 1414, with a Keystone thumb for natural motion, a cinched wrist for a snug fit, a double stitched forefinger for added durability and is unlined for better dexterity. The 1413 offers a rolled top grain cuff for added comfort while the 1417 offers a cotton tape cuff.

Tillman is committed to the highest quality gloves in fit, durability and performance, and the 1413 and 1417 drivers gloves are no exception. From the leader in premium solutions for welders and tradespeople, Tillman delivers the best, time after time.

Go to https://jtillman.com/product/1413/ to learn about the Tillman 1413 gloves or https://jtillman.com/product/1417/ to learn more about the Tillman 1417 gloves.

About John Tillman Company

In 1928, the John Tillman Co. was formed to provide personal protection solutions for welders and other industrial workers. Founded in the Southern California "oil district" of Signal Hill, Tillman quickly rose to be known as the top manufacturer of quality welding gloves and leather protective garments. Tillman's product line has grown from a handful of welder's gloves in 1928 to over 1,000 items. Tillman's core product lines include welding gloves (Stick, MIG, TIG), Drivers, Work, TrueFit (mechanics style), Specialty and High Heat gloves, Clothing (leather, lightweight flame retardant, high heat), Welding Blankets, Curtains/Screens, and Accessories. John Tillman Co. is headquartered in Compton CA. with distribution facilities in CA, GA, and IN. and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and China.

