AXA XL's North America Construction Business Launches Innovators' Circle

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL's North America Construction team has launched the Innovators' Circle, a roundtable consortium of construction innovation leaders looking to address common roadblocks and uncover industry best practices to assist in construction technology adoption and innovation. Collaborating using workshops, design-thinking methods and Rapid Results Initiatives (RRIs), the Innovators' Circle looks to develop actionable solutions and best practices to share widely and elevate the entire construction industry.

According to Rose Hall, AXA XL's Head of Construction Innovation, "We've spent the last few years working with contractors to explore how the latest technologies can help reduce their risks and improve their business operations. As part of the Innovators' Circle, construction and technology leaders are working together to find ways to make innovation and tech adoption easier across the industry, to elevate the whole industry into a new era, a whole new way of working. Innovation is becoming the new risk management."

In late 2021, The Innovators' Circle convened for a workshop focused on creating an innovative culture in the construction industry. Our workshop found the most common challenges to creating an innovative culture to be: 1) Funding and Budget; 2) Leadership Engagement and Buy-In; 3) Process Development; 4) Communication; and 5) Talent and Learning Development. Not surprisingly, many of these hurdles relate to human behavior, without which innovation is often obscured, marginalized, or even totally neglected. Additional Innovator's Circle workshops will be held in 2022 to expand on these themes and work toward developing best practices to share with the industry.

"Our industry has historically been very fragmented. It's tough to change the entire industry – contractors, designers, customers, and other partners – if we don't find ways to scale new practices. By working together, we can shift the ways stakeholders across the project delivery chain approach the way work is done and raise the bar," explained Kaushal Diwan, National Director of Innovation, DPR.

The Innovators' Circle is part of the collaborative industry efforts initiated by AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem. Through AXA XL's Construction Ecosystem, contractors can access tech adoption resources, innovative insurance solutions, and knowledge networks aimed at advancing construction risk management through partnership, innovation, and invention.

