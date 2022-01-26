Texoma Local
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq - ZGNX), Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (Nasdaq - DNAC), Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American - VHAQ)

Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky or Marc Ackerman at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Zogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZGNX)

Under the terms of the agreement, UCB will commence a tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of Zogenix for $26.00 in cash, plus a $2.00 contingent value right (CVR) potential cash payment for each share of Zogenix stock. The investigation concerns whether the Zogenix Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether UCB is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/zogenix-inc/, or call 855-576-4847.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (Nasdaq: DNAC)

Under the terms of the agreement, SCS, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with ProKidney LP ("ProKidney"), a leading clinical-stage cellular therapeutics company focused on chronic kidney disease, and result in ProKidney becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, SCS shareholders will retain ownership of only 9% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the SCS Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/social-capital-suvretta-holdings-corp-iii-nasdaq-dnac/, or call 855-576-4847.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE American: VHAQ)

Under the terms of the agreement, Viveon Health, a special purpose acquisition company, will combine with Suneva Medical, Inc. ("Suneva"), a medical technology company in aesthetic treatments, and result in Suneva becoming a publicly-listed company. Under the terms of the agreement, Viveon Health shareholders will retain ownership of only 39.3% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Viveon Health Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/viveon-health-acquisition-corp-nyse-american-vhaq/, or call 855-576-4847.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

