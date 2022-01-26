DJE Holdings to Acquire Mustache

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DJE Holdings, Inc. today announced it will acquire Mustache LLC, an integrated content agency based in Brooklyn, New York. Upon closing of the transaction, Mustache will join the DJE Holdings portfolio and will serve as the content, creative and digital hub for the firm's Strategic Sector Agencies (SSAs), which include Revere, Salutem, and Edible.

Mustache, previously part of Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), will maintain its branding as a boutique creative and content entity. It will continue to support and grow its roster of clients, including Netflix and Under Armour, while beginning work with a number of DJE clients.

"Mustache is closely aligned with our vision to create content that drives action at the intersection of news, culture and attention," said Richard Edelman, Chair of DJE Holdings. "They have an excellent record of delivering category-leading creative, and this is where we see tremendous growth opportunity today and in the future."

Founded in 2010, Mustache has a team of more than 50 integrated production, creative and digital experts. John Limotte, founder and CEO, will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.

"Mustache adds depth to our creative, studio, and social capabilities for our SSAs and will scale our ability to deliver ever-increasing content demands for new and existing clients," said Lisa Kimmel, global managing director of Sector Specialty Agencies, DJE Holdings. "We look forward to welcoming the Mustache team and to our future achievements together."

"We are excited to join the DJE portfolio, which brings scale and domain expertise to our role as a creative hub and one-stop-shop for content needs," said Limotte. "Joining DJE will also open up new career possibilities for our people. Our organizations are aligned on commitments to creativity, excellence and action that brands need to succeed in today's environment."

"Mustache was acquired by Cognizant in January 2019, supporting our vision at the time for providing clients with digital content services through a boutique agency network," said Rajesh Nambiar, President, Cognizant Digital Business and Technology. "We've since shifted away from the agency model. Our focus and investments are increasingly directed at expanding core technology and data offerings, versus agency services, to help clients engineer extraordinary digital experiences for their customers and employees. Mustache joining Edelman opens up new opportunities for all parties."

The transaction is expected to close by February 2022. Terms were not disclosed.

About Mustache

Established in 2010 with offices in the heart of Dumbo, Brooklyn, Mustache is an award-winning, full-service creative agency that believes in the power of play to unlock the unexpected and build brands. Mustache's making of great entertainment and platform-intentional content includes creative, production, and social solutions serving the integrated needs of clients today. For more information, visit mustacheagency.com.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq:CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About DJE Holdings, Inc.

Daniel J. Edelman Holdings is a portfolio of interdependent companies and divisions that provide brands and businesses with a full suite of communications solutions. DJE Holdings owns communications agencies Edelman and Zeno and specialty agencies Assembly, Edible, Revere and Salutem.

