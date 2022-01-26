Guidehouse Wins Contract to Support Naval Supply Systems Command

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has won a new contract to provide support to an ongoing optimization project for Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Weapon Systems Support (WSS). Building on nearly six years of work with the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE), Guidehouse will provide innovative consulting support across every Type, Model, and Series aircraft supported by NAVSUP WSS Philadelphia.

Under the new contract award, Guidehouse will offer insight to help the Navy better manage capital-intensive investments and examine opportunities to link operations, maintenance, and supply planning to drive a comprehensive review of the sustainment needs of supported aircraft. This effort will help promote forecast accuracy, increase material availability, and improve affordability.

"We are proud to deploy our experience and dedicated team to investigate supply and demand-based analytics to evaluate infrastructure, data availability, and demand and supply constraints facing NAVSUP WSS and other parts of the Supply System," said Bryan Miller, Guidehouse Partner. "This win recognizes the impact Guidehouse has delivered and provides the platform to continue bringing innovative solutions that simplify the complexity to meet sustainment requirements across the NAE."

The project will integrate the demand and supply planning processes, implement process controls and accountability standards, identify areas to apply advanced data analytics, and establish scalable machine learning data initiatives. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with NAVSUP WSS and the NAE. We are excited to continue bringing next generation solutions to support this critical program," added Miller.

