HCI Equity Partners Adds Two New Team Members

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners, a leading lower middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Jonathan Konkoly has joined HCI as Vice President of Portfolio Operations, and Ben Choi has joined the firm as Senior Associate.

In his role, Mr. Konkoly will focus on identifying and accelerating profitable revenue growth at HCI's portfolio companies. He brings to the position deep experience in go-to-market strategy, pricing, and commercial team effectiveness. Previously, he was a Principal at Blue Ridge Partners, a consulting firm focused on helping companies with issues that affect revenue performance. Prior to that, he was a consultant at INSIGHT2PROFIT and at IRI, and held several management positions at McMaster-Carr Supply. Mr. Konkoly earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a BBA from Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan School of Business.

Mr. Choi will be responsible for evaluating, analyzing and monitoring investments made by the firm. He previously held strategic finance roles with HCI portfolio company MSI Express and at several multi-unit restaurant groups; and was an Associate at Sentinel Capital Partners. He began his career in investment banking at Houlihan Lokey and BB&T Capital Markets. He has a BA from the College of William & Mary where he double majored in economics and political science.

HCI Managing Partner Doug McCormick explained, "These additions reflect critical skillsets to support our evolving needs as we help our investments rapidly grow through organic growth and M&A. Jonathan's sales operations expertise and Ben's transaction and strategic finance skillset are powerful additions to the firm's value creation capabilities."

Dan Dickinson, HCI Managing Partner said, "We take immense pride in our culture and HCI is pleased to welcome Jonathan and Ben, and excited to have attracted these talented individuals. They are both terrific additions to the firm."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

