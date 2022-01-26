Launch of the THOMAS SABO Ocean Vibes Collection Spring/Summer 2022

LAUF AN DER PEGNITZ, Germany, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new THOMAS SABO Spring/Summer Collection 2022 – Ocean Vibes – draws its inspiration from the fascination of the ocean and plunges into a world full of poetry, dynamism and brilliant shades of blue. Flowing forms and maritime designs combine to create pieces of jewellery brimming with energy.

Emotions were the focus of the THOMAS SABO Design Team, led by Creative Director Aurore Melot and Company Founder Thomas Sabo, in developing the Ocean Vibes Collection. Vibrant, dynamic designs in a 3D look evoke the power of the sea and the freedom of nature. Sparkling, hand-set stone embellishments, in colours that range from dark blue to aquamarine to white, make waves shine and spray the mood of summer.

Motifs, which include dolphins as they nestle up against their wearers on rings, pendants and earrings, as well as a diver as a statement piece, represent the diversity of the ocean. There are also timeless Heritage by TS creations combining intense sapphire-blue and hand-polished 925 Sterling silver and reflecting the soothing hue of the sea in precisely cut jewellery stones.

From 24 February 2022, the Ocean Vibes Collection will be available worldwide in the brand's stores, online at www.thomassabo.com and through selected jewellers.

About THOMAS SABO

THOMAS SABO is one of the leading international jewellery companies, offering its versatile designs through selective and high-quality multi-channel distribution. Founded in 1984 by Thomas Sabo in Lauf an der Pegnitz, Germany, the company is represented in more than 70 countries worldwide, through its own flagship stores, points of sale, wholesale partners and the global online store at www.thomassabo.com.

