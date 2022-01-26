Record Q4 Revenue and Net Income Exceed High End of Guidance and Drive Full Year Profitability

LendingClub Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Record Q4 Revenue and Net Income Exceed High End of Guidance and Drive Full Year Profitability

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), the parent company of LendingClub Bank, America's leading digital marketplace bank, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. LendingClub Bank is the leading digital marketplace bank in the U.S. (PRNewswire)

"We have closed out a transformative year at LC by delivering the growth, innovation, and efficiency of a fintech along with the funding advantages, revenue diversity, and regulatory clarity of a bank," said Scott Sanborn, LendingClub's CEO. "We expect our transformed business model and data and membership advantages to help drive more than $100 million in incremental earnings in 2022 as we continue to evolve our member-focused business into a multi-product, digital marketplace bank."

Record Full Year 2021 Results Driven by Return to Growth, Transformed Business Economics and Increased Operational Efficiency

Revenue of $818.6 million , up 157% compared to 2020, with marketplace revenue 136% higher and the new recurring stream of net interest income 259% higher year-over-year.

Achieved GAAP profitability during 2021, with net income of $18.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 , compared to a net loss of $187.5 million in 2020.

Results driven by initiatives undertaken in 2021 and in prior years to improve efficiency, as well as the transformational business model changes with the bank acquisition, both of which position LendingClub well to generate continued strong revenue and earnings growth.

Key achievements for the year include acquiring and integrating the bank, consolidating the personal, auto refinance and purchase finance loans onto one origination platform, and accelerating membership acquisition.

Record Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Exceed Expectations

Revenue of $262.2 million , with sequential growth of 7% outpacing growth in originations.

Net income of $29.1 million , up 7% sequentially, and diluted earnings per share of $0.27 as strong revenue growth exceeded the impact of investments in loan retention, marketing and technology.

Net income was negatively impacted by $56.6 million of notable items: $39.5 million of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) provisioning, less net charge-offs, and $17.1 million of net revenue deferrals both driven by strong retained loan growth. These items reduced our earnings per share by $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Three Months Ended

Year Ended ($ in millions) December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Loan originations(1) $ 3,069.1

$ 3,106.7

$ 912.0

$ 10,381.3

$ 4,343.4 Total revenue $ 262.2

$ 246.2

$ 75.9

$ 818.6

$ 318.1 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 29.1

$ 27.2

$ (26.7)

$ 18.6

$ (187.5)

(1) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only.

Financial Outlook



(millions) First Quarter 2022 Full Year 2022 Total revenue $255M to $265M $1.1B to $1.2B Consolidated net income $25M to $30M $130M to $150M

Notable Items Impacting Fourth Quarter 2021 Consolidated Net Income



(millions) Consolidated Net

Income Impact(1) Per Diluted Share

Impact Commentary Revenue deferrals, net of amortization $(17.1) $0.16 Origination fee and cost deferrals, net of interest income amortization during the period Provision for credit losses, less net charge-offs $(39.5) $0.37 Primarily for consumer loans originated and retained in the quarter Total $(56.6) $0.53



(1) Amounts presented net of tax.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)

The information in the following tables is presented for the consolidated LendingClub Corporation, unless specifically noted for LendingClub Bank, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary:

As of and for the three months ended

% Change

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31,

2020

Q/Q

Y/Y Operating Highlights: Non-interest income $ 179,111

$ 180,878

$ 158,476

$ 87,334

$ 72,597

(1) %

147 % Net interest income $ 83,132

$ 65,288

$ 45,905

$ 18,506

2,899

27 %

N/M Total net revenue $ 262,243

$ 246,166

$ 204,381

$ 105,840

$ 75,496

7 %

247 %



























Consolidated net income (loss) $ 29,108

$ 27,185

$ 9,371

$ (47,084)

$ (26,655)

7 %

N/M



























Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 0.29

$ 0.27

$ 0.10

$ (0.49)

$ (0.29)

7 %

N/M Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.27

$ 0.26

$ 0.09

$ (0.49)

$ (0.29)

4 %

N/M



























LendingClub Bank Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 8.3 %

7.1 %

5.5 %

3.3 %

N/A







Efficiency ratio (1) 69.5 %

67.5 %

69.0 %

104.8 %

N/A







Return on average equity (ROE) 21.7 %

26.5 %

34.7 %

N/A

N/A







Return on average total assets (ROA) 3.10 %

3.7 %

4.7 %

N/A

N/A



































LendingClub Bank Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 16.7 %

18.0 %

18.7 %

20.9 %

N/A







Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 14.3 %

14.1 %

13.5 %

12.9 %

N/A



































Consolidated LendingClub Corporation Performance Metrics: Net interest margin 7.6 %

6.3 %

4.7 %

1.8 %

0.7 %







Efficiency ratio (1) 71.8 %

72.6 %

78.4 %

126.8 %

N/A







Return on average equity (ROE) 14.1 %

13.8 %

5.0 %

N/A

N/A







Return on average total assets (ROA) 2.4 %

2.4 %

0.8 %

N/A

N/A







Marketing expense as a % of loan originations 1.7 %

1.6 %

1.3 %

1.3 %

0.9 %



































Loan originations (in millions) (2):

























Marketplace loans $ 2,308

$ 2,471

$ 2,182

$ 1,139

$ 912

(7) %

153 % Loan originations held for investment $ 761

$ 636

$ 541

$ 344

$ —

20 %

N/A Total loan originations $ 3,069

$ 3,107

$ 2,722

$ 1,483

$ 912

(1) %

237 %



























Servicing portfolio AUM (in millions) (3) $ 12,463

$ 11,592

$ 10,741

$ 10,271

$ 11,002

8 %

(6) %



























Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases held for investment, net, excluding PPP loans $ 2,486,440

$ 2,235,698

$ 1,791,492

$ 1,414,900

$ —

11 %

N/A PPP loans $ 268,297

$ 367,558

$ 507,553

$ 664,400

$ —

(27) %

N/A Total loans and leases held for investment, net $ 2,754,737

$ 2,603,256

$ 2,299,045

$ 2,079,300

$ —

6 %

N/A Total assets $ 4,900,319

$ 4,750,760

$ 4,370,101

$ 4,491,089

$ 1,863,293

3 %

163 % Total deposits $ 3,135,788

$ 2,838,719

$ 2,539,704

$ 2,373,437

$ —

10 %

N/A Total liabilities $ 4,050,077

$ 3,945,970

$ 3,607,742

$ 3,757,954

$ 1,139,122

3 %

256 % Total equity $ 850,242

$ 804,790

$ 762,359

$ 733,135

$ 724,171

6 %

17 %



























Allowance Ratios: Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment 5.0 %

3.9 %

3.0 %

1.7 %

N/A







Allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 5.5 %

4.5 %

3.8 %

2.5 %

N/A







Allowance for loan and lease losses to consumer loans and leases held for investment 6.4 %

5.2 %

4.3 %

2.3 %

N/A







Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment 1.8 %

1.6 %

1.5 %

1.3 %

N/A







Allowance for loan and lease losses to commercial loans and leases held for investment, excluding PPP loans 2.6 %

2.6 %

2.8 %

1.7 %

N/A









N/M – Not meaningful N/A – Not applicable (1) Calculated as the ratio of non-interest expense to total net revenue. (2) Includes unsecured personal loans, auto loans, and education and patient finance loans only. (3) Loans serviced on our platform, which includes personal and auto loans serviced for others and retained for investment by the Company.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION LOANS AND LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021 Unsecured personal $ 1,804,578

$ 1,258,279 Residential mortgages 151,362

141,200 Secured consumer 65,976

314,539 Other consumer —

1,220 Total consumer loans held for investment 2,021,916

1,715,238 Equipment finance (1) 149,155

157,457 Commercial real estate 310,399

316,135 Commercial and industrial (2) 417,656

519,162 Total commercial loans and leases held for investment 877,210

992,754 Total loans and leases held for investment 2,899,126

2,707,992 Allowance for loan and lease losses (144,389)

(104,736) Loans and leases held for investment, net $ 2,754,737

$ 2,603,256

(1) Comprised of sales-type leases for equipment. (2) Includes $268.3 million and $367.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as of December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Such loans are guaranteed by the Small Business Association and, therefore, the Company determined no allowance for expected credit losses is required on these loans.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

Consumer

Commercial

Total

Consumer

Commercial

Total Allowance for loan and lease losses, beginning of period $ 88,631

$ 16,105

$ 104,736

$ 54,058

$ 17,023

$ 71,081 Credit loss expense for loans and leases held for investment 45,595

(306)

45,289

37,695

(562)

37,133 Charge-offs (5,557)

(313)

(5,870)

(3,142)

(1,194)

(4,336) Recoveries 143

91

234

20

838

858 Allowance for loan and lease losses, end of period $ 128,812

$ 15,577

$ 144,389

$ 88,631

$ 16,105

$ 104,736

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

Change (%) Non-interest income:









Marketplace revenue (1) $ 170,562

$ 174,556

(2) % Other non-interest income 8,549

6,322

35 % Total non-interest income 179,111

180,878

(1) %











Interest income:









Interest on loans held for sale 7,153

8,536

(16) % Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment 76,964

57,644

34 % Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 9,236

12,172

(24) % Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value 762

973

(22) % Interest on securities available for sale 3,071

3,180

(3) % Other interest income 469

355

32 % Total interest income 97,655

82,860

18 %











Interest expense:









Interest on deposits 2,616

1,899

38 % Interest on short-term borrowings 561

849

(34) % Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 9,236

12,172

(24) % Interest on Structured Program borrowings 1,642

2,120

(23) % Interest on other long-term debt 468

532

(12) % Total interest expense 14,523

17,572

(17) %











Net interest income 83,132

65,288

27 %











Total net revenue 262,243

246,166

7 %











Provision for credit losses 45,149

37,524

20 %











Non-interest expense:









Compensation and benefits 78,741

73,304

7 % Marketing 50,708

50,782

— % Equipment and software 12,019

10,297

17 % Occupancy 4,706

6,486

(27) % Depreciation and amortization 10,462

10,549

(1) % Professional services 12,699

11,750

8 % Other non-interest expense 18,885

15,607

21 % Total non-interest expense 188,220

178,775

5 %











Income before income tax expense (benefit) 28,874

29,867

(3) % Income tax expense (benefit) (234)

2,682

N/M Consolidated net income $ 29,108

$ 27,185

7 %











Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Basic $ 0.29

$ 0.27



Net income per share attributable to common stockholders – Diluted $ 0.27

$ 0.26



Weighted-average common shares – Basic 100,320,691

99,073,507



Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 108,096,823

106,108,662



N/M – Not meaningful

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued) (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

(1) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:

Three Months Ended





December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

Change (%) Origination fees $ 118,353

$ 129,125

(8) % Servicing fees 20,940

20,819

1 % Gain on sales of loans 20,569

21,907

(6) % Net fair value adjustments 10,700

2,705

N/M Total marketplace revenue $ 170,562

$ 174,556

(2) %

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,





2021

2020(1)

Change (%) Non-interest income:









Marketplace revenue (2) $ 578,580

$ 245,314

136 % Other non-interest income 27,219

13,442

102 % Total non-interest income 605,799

258,756

134 %











Interest income:









Interest on loans held for sale 29,540

72,876

(59) % Interest and fees on loans and leases held for investment 188,977

—

N/M Interest on retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 57,684

115,952

(50) % Interest on other loans held for investment at fair value 4,436

7,688

(42) % Interest on securities available for sale 11,025

12,125

(9) % Other interest income 1,170

1,053

11 % Total interest income 292,832

209,694

40 %











Interest expense:









Interest on deposits 7,228

—

N/M Interest on short-term borrowings 3,677

17,837

(79) % Interest on retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings 57,684

115,952

(50) % Interest on Structured Program borrowings 9,638

16,204

(41) % Interest on other long-term debt 1,774

373

N/M Total interest expense 80,001

150,366

(47) %











Net interest income 212,831

59,328

259 %











Total net revenue 818,630

318,084

157 %











Provision for credit losses 138,800

3,382

N/M











Non-interest expense:









Compensation and benefits 288,390

252,517

14 % Marketing 156,142

51,518

203 % Equipment and software 39,490

26,842

47 % Occupancy 24,249

27,870

(13) % Depreciation and amortization 44,285

54,030

(18) % Professional services 47,572

41,780

14 % Other non-interest expense 61,258

47,762

28 % Total non-interest expense 661,386

502,319

32 %











Income (Loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 18,444

(187,617)

N/M Income tax expense (benefit) (136)

(79)

N/M Consolidated net income (loss) $ 18,580

$ (187,538)

N/M











Basic EPS – common stockholders $ 0.19

$ (2.63)



Diluted EPS – common stockholders $ 0.18

$ (2.63)



Weighted-average common shares – Basic 97,486,754

77,934,302



Weighted-average common shares – Diluted 102,147,353

77,934,302















Basic EPS – preferred stockholders $ 0.19

$ 1.39



Diluted EPS – preferred stockholders $ 0.00

$ 1.39



Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Basic 653,118

12,505,393



Weighted-average common shares, as converted – Diluted —

12,505,393





N/M – Not meaningful (1) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. (2) Marketplace revenue consists of the following:

Year Ended December 31,





2021

2020

Change (%) Origination fees $ 416,839

$ 207,640

101 % Servicing fees 87,639

111,864

(22) % Gain on sales of loans 70,116

30,812

128 % Net fair value adjustments 3,986

(105,002)

N/M Total marketplace revenue $ 578,580

$ 245,314

136 %

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 146,936

$ 23,626

$ —

$ 170,562 Other non-interest income 21,520

4,199

(17,170)

8,549 Total non-interest income 168,456

27,825

(17,170)

179,111















Interest income:













Interest income 83,310

14,345

—

97,655 Interest expense (2,923)

(11,600)

—

(14,523) Net interest income 80,387

2,745

—

83,132















Total net revenue 248,843

30,570

(17,170)

262,243















Reversal of (provision for) credit losses (45,244)

95

—

(45,149) Non-interest expense (173,017)

(32,373)

17,170

(188,220) Income (Loss) before income tax benefit (expense) 30,582

(1,708)

—

28,874 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,305

20,192

(21,263)

234 Consolidated net income (loss) $ 31,887

$ 18,484

$ (21,263)

$ 29,108





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total Non-interest income:













Marketplace revenue $ 151,109

$ 23,447

$ —

$ 174,556 Other non-interest income 25,393

4,140

(23,211)

6,322 Total non-interest income 176,502

27,587

(23,211)

180,878















Interest income:













Interest income 64,606

18,254

—

82,860 Interest expense (2,270)

(15,302)

—

(17,572) Net interest income 62,336

2,952

—

65,288















Total net revenue 238,838

30,539

(23,211)

246,166















Reversal of (provision for) credit losses (38,019)

495

—

(37,524) Non-interest expense (161,101)

(40,885)

23,211

(178,775) Income (Loss) before income tax benefit 39,718

(9,851)

—

29,867 Income tax benefit (expense) (4,670)

12,607

(10,619)

(2,682) Consolidated net income (loss) $ 35,048

$ 2,756

$ (10,619)

$ 27,185

LENDINGCLUB BANK NET INTEREST INCOME (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (1)





















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 651,003

$ 468

0.29 %

$ 695,294

$ 352

0.20 % Securities available for sale at fair value 200,091

680

1.36 %

182,882

632

1.38 % Loans held for sale 122,007

5,199

17.04 %

145,262

5,978

16.46 % Loans and leases held for investment:





















Unsecured personal loans 1,542,285

60,383

15.66 %

991,297

39,532

15.95 % Secured consumer loans 436,260

4,029

3.69 %

464,194

4,688

4.04 % Commercial loans and leases 619,648

8,663

5.59 %

616,823

7,887

5.11 % PPP loans 325,133

3,888

4.78 %

436,785

5,537

5.07 % Loans and leases held for investment 2,923,326

76,963

10.53 %

2,509,099

57,644

9.19 % Total interest-earning assets 3,896,427

83,310

8.55 %

3,532,537

64,606

7.32 %























Cash and due from banks 23,362









29,290







Allowance for loan and lease losses (125,120)









(86,686)







Other non-interest earning assets 326,402









270,594







Total assets $ 4,121,071









$ 3,745,735































Interest-bearing liabilities





















Interest-bearing deposits





















Checking and money market accounts $ 2,146,687

$ 1,716

0.32 %

$ 2,221,365

$ 1,707

0.30 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 580,361

900

0.62 %

307,807

192

0.25 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,727,048

2,616

0.38 %

2,529,172

1,899

0.30 % Short-term borrowings 282

—

— %

321

—

— % Advances from PPPLF 342,335

307

0.36 %

416,748

371

0.36 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,069,665

2,923

0.38 %

2,946,241

2,270

0.31 %























Non-interest bearing deposits 283,066









114,065







Other liabilities 179,752









155,806







Total liabilities $ 3,532,483









$ 3,216,112







Total equity $ 588,588









$ 529,623







Total liabilities and equity $ 4,121,071









$ 3,745,735































Interest rate spread







8.17 %









7.01 %























Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 80,387

8.25 %





$ 62,336

7.06 %

(1) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Consolidated LendingClub Corporation

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (1)

































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 651,003

$ 467

0.29 %

$ 59,469

$ 2

0.01 %

$ 710,472

$ 469

0.26 % Securities available for sale at fair value 200,091

680

1.36 %

65,049

2,391

14.70 %

265,140

3,071

4.63 % Loans held for sale at fair value 122,007

5,199

17.04 %

62,701

1,954

12.47 %

184,708

7,153

15.49 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 1,542,285

60,384

15.66 %

—

—

— %

1,542,285

60,384

15.66 % Secured consumer loans 436,260

4,029

3.69 %

—

—

— %

436,260

4,029

3.69 % Commercial loans and leases 619,648

8,663

5.59 %

—

—

— %

619,648

8,663

5.59 % PPP loans 325,133

3,888

4.78 %

—

—

— %

325,133

3,888

4.78 % Loans and leases held for investment 2,923,326

76,964

10.53 %

—

—

— %

2,923,326

76,964

10.53 % Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value —

—

— %

262,548

9,236

14.07 %

262,548

9,236

14.07 % Other loans held for investment at fair value —

—

— %

24,184

762

12.60 %

24,184

762

12.60 % Total interest-earning assets 3,896,427

83,310

8.55 %

473,951

14,345

12.11 %

4,370,378

97,655

8.94 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 23,362









121,270









73,258







Allowance for loan and lease losses (125,120)









—









(125,120)







Other non-interest earning assets 326,402









763,808









465,010







Total assets $ 4,121,071









$ 1,359,029









$ 4,783,526











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 2,146,687

$ 1,716

0.32 %

$ —

$ —

— %

$ 2,146,687

$ 1,716

0.32 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 580,361

900

0.62 %

—

—

— %

580,361

900

0.62 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,727,048

2,616

0.38 %

—

—

— %

2,727,048

2,616

0.38 % Short-term borrowings 282

—

— %

36,541

561

6.13 %

36,823

561

6.08 % Advances from PPPLF 342,335

307

0.36 %

—

—

— %

342,335

307

0.36 % Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings —

—

— %

262,548

9,236

14.07 %

262,548

9,236

14.07 % Structured Program borrowings —

—

— %

77,354

1,642

8.49 %

77,354

1,642

8.49 % Other long-term debt —

—

— %

15,514

161

4.15 %

15,514

161

4.15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,069,665

2,923

0.38 %

391,957

11,600

11.84 %

3,461,622

14,523

1.68 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 283,066









—









211,692







Other liabilities 179,752









162,938









282,339







Total liabilities $ 3,532,483









$ 554,895









$ 3,955,653











































Total equity $ 588,588









$ 804,134









$ 827,873







Total liabilities and equity $ 4,121,071









$ 1,359,029









$ 4,783,526











































Interest rate spread







8.17 %









0.27 %









7.26 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 80,387

8.25 %





$ 2,745

2.32 %





$ 83,132

7.61 %

(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION NET INTEREST INCOME (Continued) (In thousands, except percentages or as noted) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Consolidated LendingClub Corporation

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets (1)

































Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 695,294

$ 352

0.20 %

$ 83,405

$ 3

0.01 %

$ 778,667

$ 355

0.18 % Securities available for sale at fair value 182,882

632

1.38 %

83,804

2,548

12.16 %

266,686

3,180

4.77 % Loans held for sale at fair value 145,262

5,978

16.46 %

81,160

2,558

12.60 %

226,422

8,536

15.08 % Loans and leases held for investment:

































Unsecured personal loans 991,297

39,532

15.95 %

—

—

— %

991,297

39,532

15.95 % Secured consumer loans 464,194

4,688

4.04 %

—

—

— %

464,194

4,688

4.04 % Commercial loans and leases 616,823

7,887

5.11 %

—

—

— %

616,823

7,887

5.11 % PPP loans 436,785

5,537

5.07 %

—

—

— %

436,785

5,537

5.07 % Loans and leases held for investment 2,509,099

57,644

9.19 %

—

—

— %

2,509,099

57,644

9.19 % Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value —

—

— %

344,205

12,172

14.15 %

344,205

12,172

14.15 % Other loans held for investment at fair value —

—

— %

30,981

973

12.58 %

30,981

973

12.58 % Total interest-earning assets 3,532,537

64,606

7.32 %

623,555

18,254

11.71 %

4,156,060

82,860

7.97 %



































Cash and due from banks and restricted cash 29,290









99,985









96,733







Allowance for loan and lease losses (86,686)









—









(86,686)







Other non-interest earning assets 270,594









760,131









449,964







Total assets $ 3,745,735









$ 1,483,671









$ 4,616,071











































Interest-bearing liabilities

































Interest-bearing deposits:

































Checking and money market accounts $ 2,221,365

$ 1,707

0.30 %

$ —

$ —

— %

$ 2,221,365

$ 1,707

0.30 % Savings accounts and certificates of deposit 307,807

192

0.25 %

—

—

— %

307,807

192

0.25 % Interest-bearing deposits 2,529,172

1,899

0.30 %

—

—

— %

2,529,172

1,899

0.30 % Short-term borrowings 321

—

— %

56,903

849

5.97 %

57,224

849

5.93 % Advances from PPPLF 416,748

371

0.36 %

—

—

— %

416,748

371

0.36 % Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings —

—

— %

344,087

12,173

14.15 %

344,087

12,173

14.15 % Structured Program borrowings —

—

— %

100,178

2,119

8.46 %

100,178

2,119

8.46 % Other long-term debt —

—

— %

15,606

161

4.13 %

15,606

161

4.13 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,946,241

2,270

0.31 %

516,774

15,302

11.84 %

3,463,015

17,572

2.03 %



































Non-interest bearing deposits 114,065









—









81,491







Other liabilities 155,806









183,962









285,292







Total liabilities $ 3,216,112









$ 700,736









$ 3,829,798











































Total equity $ 529,623









$ 782,935









$ 786,273







Total liabilities and equity $ 3,745,735









$ 1,483,671









$ 4,616,071











































Interest rate spread







7.01 %









(0.13) %









5.95 %



































Net interest income and net interest margin



$ 62,336

7.06 %





$ 2,952

1.89 %





$ 65,288

6.28 %

(1) Consolidated presentation reflects intercompany eliminations. (2) Nonaccrual loans and any related income are included in their respective loan categories.

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and due from banks $ 35,670

$ 5,197 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 651,456

519,766 Total cash and cash equivalents 687,126

524,963 Restricted cash 76,460

103,522 Securities available for sale at fair value (includes $256,170 and $159,164 at amortized cost, respectively) 263,530

142,226 Loans held for sale (includes $142,370 and $121,902 at fair value, respectively) 391,248

121,902 Loans and leases held for investment 2,899,126

— Allowance for loan and lease losses (144,389)

— Loans and leases held for investment, net 2,754,737

— Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value 229,719

636,686 Other loans held for investment at fair value 21,240

49,954 Property, equipment and software, net 97,996

96,641 Goodwill 75,717

— Other assets 302,546

187,399 Total assets $ 4,900,319

$ 1,863,293 Liabilities and Equity





Deposits:





Interest-bearing $ 2,919,203

$ — Noninterest-bearing 216,585

— Total deposits 3,135,788

— Short-term borrowings 27,780

104,989 Advances from Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) 271,933

— Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value 229,719

636,774 Payable on Structured Program borrowings 65,451

152,808 Other long-term debt 15,455

— Other liabilities 303,951

244,551 Total liabilities 4,050,077

1,139,122 Equity





Series A Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 1,200,000 shares authorized; 0 and 43,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized; 101,043,924 and 88,149,510 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1,010

881 Additional paid-in capital 1,609,820

1,508,020 Accumulated deficit (767,634)

(786,214) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,046

1,484 Total equity 850,242

724,171 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,900,319

$ 1,863,293

LENDINGCLUB CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS BY SEGMENT (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)



LendingClub Bank

LendingClub Corporation (Parent only)

Intercompany Eliminations

Total

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





























Total cash and cash equivalents $ 659,919

$ —

$ 88,268

$ 524,963

$ (61,061)

$ —

$ 687,126

$ 524,963 Restricted cash —

—

76,540

103,522

(80)

—

76,460

103,522 Securities available for sale at fair value 205,730

—

57,800

142,226

—

—

263,530

142,226 Loans held for sale 335,449

—

55,799

121,902

—

—

391,248

121,902 Loans and leases held for investment, net 2,754,737

—

—

—

—

—

2,754,737

— Retail and certificate loans held for investment at fair value —

—

229,719

636,686

—

—

229,719

636,686 Other loans held for investment at fair value —

—

21,240

49,954

—

—

21,240

49,954 Property, equipment and software, net 36,424

—

61,572

96,641

—

—

97,996

96,641 Investment in subsidiary —

—

557,577

—

(557,577)

—

—

— Goodwill 75,717

—

—

—

—

—

75,717

— Other assets 254,075

—

168,042

187,399

(119,571)

—

302,546

187,399 Total assets 4,322,051

—

1,316,557

1,863,293

(738,289)

—

4,900,319

1,863,293 Liabilities and Equity





























Total deposits 3,196,929

—

—

—

(61,141)

—

3,135,788

— Short-term borrowings 165

—

27,615

104,989

—

—

27,780

104,989 Advances from PPPLF 271,933

—

—

—

—

—

271,933

— Retail notes, certificates and secured borrowings at fair value —

—

229,719

636,774

—

—

229,719

636,774 Payable on Structured Program borrowings —

—

65,451

152,808

—

—

65,451

152,808 Other long-term debt —

—

15,455

—

—

—

15,455

— Other liabilities 218,775

—

150,727

244,551

(65,551)

—

303,951

244,551 Total liabilities 3,687,802

—

488,967

1,139,122

(126,692)

—

4,050,077

1,139,122 Total equity 634,249

—

827,590

724,171

(611,597)

—

850,242

724,171 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,322,051

$ —

$ 1,316,557

$ 1,863,293

$ (738,289)

$ —

$ 4,900,319

$ 1,863,293

