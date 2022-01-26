This distinction by the American College of Surgeons Children's Surgery Verification Program makes the hospital one of only three Level I children's surgery centers in all of California.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Achieves Highest Level of Surgical Verification This distinction by the American College of Surgeons Children's Surgery Verification Program makes the hospital one of only three Level I children's surgery centers in all of California.

STANFORD, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, the center of Stanford Children's Health, has been verified as a Level I children's surgery center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Children's Surgery Verification Program—the highest designation a hospital can receive.

This distinction by the American College of Surgeons Children’s Surgery Verification Program makes Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford one of three Level I children’s surgery centers in all of California. (PRNewswire)

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has a long history of excellence in delivering top-quality care to the most complex patients, a strong culture of safety, recognition for diversity and inclusion, application of core and advanced technologies to their clinical and business programs, and overriding drive for continuous improvement from leadership to staff. The hospital's operating rooms handle approximately 10,000 cases each year.

"This recognition is so meaningful because it's our dedicated pediatric and maternal specialists, surgeons, and care teams who are focused on the needs of children and neonates," says Dennis Lund, MD, chief medical officer of Stanford Children's Health. "Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford is known for its innovative and unparalleled family-centered care that is designed specifically for children and expectant moms. It's this recognition of a level of precision and expertise not often found in adult-centric health care enterprises."

Pediatric patients have different needs from adults, and their surgical care demands specialized resources and specialist physicians, nurses, therapists, and other care providers. This verification from ACS demonstrates that Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford not only possess those resources, but also is committed to the highest level of care for all children when they need it the most.

Patients and families can walk into a Level I children's surgery center knowing that it:

A team of ACS surveyors, consisting of experienced pediatric surgeons, anesthesiologists, and nurses, reviewed the hospital's structure, processes, and clinical outcomes data during a virtual site visit and noted the collaborative relationships between hospital management and clinicians.

"At Stanford Children's Health, we have a strong commitment to improvement, and that happens by fostering a culture of open dialogue and transparency," says Jesus Cepero, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer of Stanford Children's Health. "We've seen this lead to meaningful change initiatives to make sure our patients are getting the absolute best care."

Some of the strengths that reviewers noted were the many opportunities for faculty to engage in research, as well as educational support for nurses and other care team members to encourage advancement in their field. The organization also provides support through contributions to awards, pilot grants, and mentorship for junior faculty members.

Media Contact

Katie Chen

KatChen@stanfordchildrens.org

(650) 465-4872

About Stanford Children's Health

Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and more than 85 locations in the U.S. Western region. As part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that also includes Stanford Health Care and the Stanford University School of Medicine, we are cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, the center of Stanford Children’s Health, has been verified as a Level I children’s surgery center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Children’s Surgery Verification Program—the highest designation a hospital can receive. (PRNewswire)

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (PRNewsfoto/Lucile Packard Children’s Hospi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stanford Children’s Health