Study asks women and men in Baltimore County and across the Maryland to share their stories

New Study Begins on Sexual Assault in Baltimore County and Other Parts of Maryland

New Study Begins on Sexual Assault in Baltimore County and Other Parts of Maryland Study asks women and men in Baltimore County and across the Maryland to share their stories

BALTIMORE, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Maryland Sexual Harassment volunteer team launched a new website and study designed to capture the personal stories of women and men who have been sexually harassed or assaulted in Maryland.

New study wants to see if updated policies are working in Maryland. (PRNewswire)

" Sexual harassment is a widespread social problem with a broad range of harmful consequences, including decreased engagement with and performance in work and school, worse mental and physical health, and increased economic instability," said Karen Campbell. "We want to gather data t o see if new Baltimore County policies have benefitted Maryand women and men ."

In February 2019, County Executive Johnny Olszewski created the Sexual Assault Investigations Task Force to examine current investigation and prosecution policies, practices and training related to sexual assault complaints, including the review of past case files.

According to the Baltimore Sun a special 2019 review found Baltimore County authorities need to do a better job investigating and prosecuting sexual assault investigations.

The Baltimore County Sexual Assault Investigations Task Force, formed in February 2019 at the behest of County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr., concluded that law enforcement rarely tested evidence from rape cases or filed charges in cases where victims delayed reporting. It also found police still considered whether victims physically resisted when pursuing investigations and prosecutions, even though a recent law clarified such resistance is not necessary to prove a crime was committed.

"This isn't a scientific study. Men and women may remain anonymous," Ms. Campbell said. "We are looking for stories from men and women to see how Baltimore County and counties across Maryland are doing so we can decide if there needs to be next steps."

Media Contact

Karen Campbell, call or text 667-334-8332

or email Karen@MarylandSexualHarassment.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Maryland Sexual Harassment