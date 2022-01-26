THE PULTE FAMILY PUBLISHES BOOK OF PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. "BILL" PULTE (PHM:NYSE) AND GRANDSON WILLIAM J. "BILL" PULTE <span class="legendSpanClass">Reveals an up close and personal look at America's Homebuilding Pioneer</span>

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pulte Family is pleased to announce the publishing of its book on Bill Pulte, called "The Home That Bill Pulte Built", which reveals an inside look into Billionaire and PulteGroup (PHM:NYSE) Founder William J. "Bill" Pulte.

The book features life lessons from Bill Pulte, explained by his grandson Bill Pulte, who is his business partner and namesake.

Bill Pulte, grandson of Bill Pulte, tweeted a link to the e-book, which is free for 30 days, to his 3.0 million followers on Twitter.

"My Grandfather (also William J. Pulte) loved to teach people, so I am pleased that this Book can teach generations on how to build a Good Life, with God First, Family Second, and Business Third." said William J. "Bill" Pulte, Former Pulte Homes (PHM:NYSE) Director and CEO of Pulte Capital.

Bill Pulte's legacy lives on through his 14 kids and 25 grandchildren but also through the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, a 501c3 entity that was funded as a result of the Two Bill Pulte's saving Pulte Homes in 2016.

"The Foundation is committed to giving back nationwide to communities that have supported Pulte Homes over the last sixty-plus years," said Nancy Pulte Rickard, President of the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation, in a separate release.

The Acting Directors of the Pulte Family Foundation are Nancy Rickard, Karen Koppal Pulte, and Mark Pulte who honor William J. Pulte by giving grants to organizations that help marginalized members of the human family, as well as steering funds to PulteGroup (PHM:NYSE) affiliated entities.

The book is being offered free for a limited 30 day period on pulte.org/ebook .

About William J. "Bill" Pulte

William J. "Bill" Pulte is the CEO of Pulte Capital, an operational investment firm focused on housing, housing products, and housing services companies. Bill and his grandfather (also Bill Pulte) founded The Blight Authority, a 501c3 non-profit focused on cleaning up blight from urban areas. The Bill Pulte's have cleaned up over 24 city blocks in Detroit's toughest neighborhoods. Bill Pulte and his grandfather worked together on PulteGroup Inc. where they successfully

pushed for a change in Bad Management in 2016. Mr. Pulte was a PulteGroup Director from 2016-2020. Bill Pulte's Twitter Philanthropy became a giant success starting in June 2019, helping thousands of people and inspiring millions of people worldwide.

About Pulte Family Foundation

Guided by the belief in the inherent dignity of all persons, the Pulte Family Charitable Foundation works to meet the basic human needs of the most marginalized members of the human family, including socioeconomically disadvantaged youth; the aged; persons with physical, emotional, and mental disabilities; and those with the fewest material resources. In addition to the above, the Foundation seeks to serve religious communities and correlative organizations of Judea-Christian beliefs. To this end, the Foundation strives to enact through its grantees the Seven Corporal Works of Mercy: feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty; clothe the naked; care for captives; shelter the homeless; visit the sick, and assist the mourning. The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation is independent and wholly and completely separate of PulteGroup, The Pulte Family, and William J. Pulte.

