ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) ("Rollins" or the "Company"), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported strong unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The Company recorded fourth quarter revenues of $600.3 million, an increase of 11.9% over the prior year's fourth quarter revenue of $536.3 million. The Company's reported net income was $65.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $62.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $70.3 million and $0.14 per diluted share, respectively. The fourth quarter results have been adjusted to exclude the recorded accrual by the Company of $5.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") matter. The Company will continue to cooperate with the SEC in working towards a final resolution.

For the full year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's revenues rose 12.2% to $2.424 billion compared to $2.161 billion for the prior year. The Company reported net income of $350.7 million or $0.71 per diluted share compared to $260.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share for the prior year. Adjusted net income* and adjusted earnings per diluted share* for the full year 2021 were $335.5 million and $0.68, respectively, compared to $267.5 million and $0.54 per diluted share for the prior year. The results for 2021 have been adjusted for the gain related to the disposition of the properties received through the 2019 acquisition of Clark Pest Control of Stockton, Inc. of $31.5 million ($23.2 million net of tax) and the accrual of $8.0 million related to the potential settlement of the ongoing SEC matter. The results for the year ended December 31, 2020 included a one-time non-cash expense of $6.7 million for the accelerated restricted stock vesting for our late Chairman, R. Randall Rollins.

Gary W. Rollins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rollins stated, "We are proud of the performance and dedication of our employees and are very pleased with our strong financial results for both the quarter and full year 2021. We remain confident of our continued success for 2022."

Rollins, Inc. is a premier global consumer and commercial services company. Through its family of leading brands, Orkin, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Clark Pest Control, Northwest Exterminating, McCall Service, Trutech, Critter Control, Western Pest Services, Waltham Services, OPC Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, PermaTreat, Crane Pest Control, Missquito, Orkin Canada, Orkin Australia, Safeguard (UK), Aardwolf Pestkare (Singapore), and more, the Company and its franchises provide essential pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to more than two million customers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia from more than 700 locations. You can learn more about Rollins and its subsidiaries by visiting our web sites at www.orkin.com, www.pestdefense.com, www.clarkpest.com , www.callnorthwest.com , www.mccallservice.com, www.trutechinc.com, www.crittercontrol.com, www.westernpest.com, www.walthamservices.com, www.opcpest.com, www.indfumco.com, www.permatreat.com, www.cranepestcontrol.com, www.missquito.com , www.orkincanada.ca, www.orkinau.com, www.safeguardpestcontrol.co.uk, www.aardwolfpestkare.com , and www.rollins.com. You can also find this and other news releases at www.rollins.com by accessing the news releases button.

*Adjusted amounts presented in this release are non-GAAP financial measures. See the appendix to this release for a discussion of non-GAAP financial metrics including a reconciliation of the most closely correlated GAAP measure.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based on forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's confidence in its continued success. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and can be identified by the fact that they relate to future actions, performance or results rather than strictly to historical or current facts.

Any or all forward-looking statements may turn out to be wrong, and, accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Among the general factors that could cause actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements and estimated results and financial condition are those factors listed in periodic reports filed by Rollins with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's belief that its accounting estimates and assumptions, financial condition and results of operations may change materially in future periods in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's belief that it will continue to be involved in various claims, arbitrations, contractual disputes, investigations, and regulatory and litigation matters relating to, and arising out of, its business and its operations; the outcomes of any pending or potential claim, proceeding, litigation, regulatory action or investigation filed against us, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition and results of operations, including, but not limited to, the Company's ongoing SEC investigation; the Company's belief that the ongoing SEC investigation is primarily focused on how it established accruals and reserves at period-ends and the impact of those accruals and reserves on reported earnings per share, and the Company's inability to predict the outcome of the SEC investigation, or the possibility that the ultimate amount of potential liability could be different from the amount accrued under ASC 450; the Company's belief, after consultation with the Audit Committee and independent counsel, that its financial statements filed with the SEC on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for the relevant periods under SEC investigation fairly present in all material respects, its financial condition, results of operations and cash flows as of their respective balance sheet dates and for the periods then ended; the Company's evaluation of pending or threatened claims and establishment of loss contingency reserves based upon outcomes it currently believes to be probable and estimable; risks related to the Company's belief that its current cash and cash equivalent balances, future cash flows expected to be generated from operating activities and available borrowings under its credit facilities will be sufficient to finance its current operations and obligations, and fund expansion of the business for the foreseeable future; the Company's belief that it maintains adequate liquidity and capital resources that are directed to finance domestic operations and obligations and to fund expansion of its domestic business for the foreseeable future without regard to its foreign deposits; exposure of certain market risks in the ordinary course of our business, including fluctuation in interest rates and foreign currency exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to identify and successfully integrate potential acquisitions or guarantee that any acquisitions will achieve the anticipated financial benefits adverse economic conditions, including restrictions in customer discretionary expenditures, disruptions in credit or financial markets, increases in fuel prices, raw material costs, or other operating costs; labor shortages and/or our ability to attract and retain skilled workers; significant disruption in, or breach in security of our information technology systems or one of our third-party information technology providers, and resultant interruptions in service or the loss of functionality of critical systems through ransomware or other malware, and any related impact on our reputation; the Company's expectation that it will continue to pay cash dividends to common stockholders, subject to the earnings and financial condition of the Company and other relevant factors; risks related to changes in industry practices or technologies; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property and other proprietary rights; competitive factors and pricing practices; damage to our brand or reputation; and climate and weather conditions.

No assurances can be given that the results and financial condition contemplated in any forward-looking statements will be achieved or will be achieved in any particular timetable. Rollins assumes no obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements as a result of events or developments subsequent to the date of this press release, including any such statements related to COVID-19. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures Rollins makes on related subjects in its filings with the SEC.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands)

At December 31, (unaudited)

2021

2020 ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 105,301

$ 98,477 Trade accounts receivables, net



139,579



126,337 Financed receivables, net



26,152



23,716 Materials and supplies



28,926



30,843 Other current assets



52,422



35,404 Total Current Assets



352,380



314,777 Equipment and property, net



133,257



178,052 Goodwill



716,303



653,176 Customer contracts, net



330,644



298,949 Trademarks and tradenames, net



108,376



109,044 Other intangible assets, net



11,636



10,777 Operating lease, right-of-use assets



244,784



212,342 Financed receivables, long-term, net



47,097



38,187 Other assets



34,949



30,596 Total Assets

$ 1,979,426

$ 1,845,900 LIABILITIES











Accounts payable



44,568



64,596 Accrued insurance, current



36,414



31,675 Accrued compensation and related liabilities



97,862



91,011 Unearned revenue



143,778



131,253 Operating lease liabilities, current



75,240



73,248 Current portion of long-term debt



18,750



17,188 Other current liabilities



73,106



63,540 Total Current Liabilities



489,718



472,511 Accrued insurance, less current portion



31,545



36,067 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion



172,520



140,897 Long-term debt



136,250



185,812 Deferred income tax liabilities



13,255



10,612 Long-term accrued liabilities



54,090



58,641 Total Liabilities



897,378



904,540 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock



491,911



491,612 Retained earnings and other equity



590,137



449,748 Total stockholders' equity



1,082,048



941,360 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 1,979,426

$ 1,845,900

*Due to the Company's recent acquisitions, certain balances may change as the purchase price allocations are finalized.

ROLLINS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands except per share data) (unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020 REVENUES























Customer services

$ 600,343

$ 536,292

$ 2,424,300

$ 2,161,220 COSTS AND EXPENSES























Cost of services provided (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below)



297,729



266,344



1,162,617



1,048,592 Sales, general and administrative



187,538



159,086



727,489



656,207 Depreciation and amortization



23,686



22,403



94,205



88,329 Total operating expenses



508,953



447,833



1,984,311



1,793,128 OPERATING INCOME



91,390



88,459



439,989



368,092 Interest (income) expense, net



(504)



591



830



5,082 Other (income) expense, net



(2,081)



970



(35,679)



8,290 CONSOLIDATED INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



93,975



86,898



474,838



354,720 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES



28,638



24,279



124,151



93,896 NET INCOME

$ 65,337

$ 62,619

$ 350,687

$ 260,824 NET INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.13

$ 0.13

$ 0.71

$ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



492,041



491,619



492,054



491,604

APPENDIX

Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has used the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this earnings release, and the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenues, organic revenues by type, organic revenues in constant dollars, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow in today's conference call. Organic revenue is calculated as revenue less acquisition revenue. Acquisition revenue is based on the trailing 12-month revenue of our acquired entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income, earnings per share or other performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses adjusted net income, adjusted EPS and adjusted EBITDA as measures of operating performance because these measures allow the Company to compare performance consistently over various periods without regard to the impact of the property disposition gains, the accelerated stock vesting expense or the SEC matter. Management also uses organic revenues, organic revenues by type and organic revenues in constant dollars to compare revenues over various periods excluding the impact of acquisitions and the change in foreign currency rates. Management uses free cash flow, which is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, to demonstrate the Company's ability to maintain its asset base and generate future cash flows from operations. Management believes all of these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to provide investors with information about current trends in, and period-over-period comparisons of, the Company's results of operations.

A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of financial performance, financial position, or cash flows that either 1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statement of operations, balance sheet or statement of cash flows, or 2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented.

Set forth below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in today's earnings release and conference call with their most comparable GAAP measures.

(unaudited in thousands except EPS)





















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31,

December 31,

















Better/

















Better/









2021

2020

(Worse)

%

2021

2020

(Worse)

%

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net

Income and EPS













































Net income

$ 65,337

$ 62,619

$ 2,718

4.3 % $ 350,687

$ 260,824

$ 89,863

34.5 % Property disposition gains (net of tax ($23,230))



—



—



—

—



(31,517)



—



(31,517)

—

SEC matter1



5,000



—



5,000

—



8,000



—



8,000

—

Late Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense2



—



—



—

—



—



6,691



(6,691)

—

Adjusted income taxes on excluded items



—



—



—

—



8,287



—



8,287

—

Adjusted net income

$ 70,337

$ 62,619

$ 7,718

12.3 % $ 335,457

$ 267,515

$ 67,942

25.4 % Adjusted earnings per share - basic and diluted

$ 0.14

$ 0.13

$ 0.01

7.7 % $ 0.68

$ 0.54

$ 0.14

25.9 % Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted



492,041



491,619



422

0.1 %

492,054



491,604



450

0.1 %















































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and

Adjusted EBITDA













































Net income

$ 65,337

$ 62,619

$ 2,718

4.3 % $ 350,687

$ 260,824

$ 89,863

34.5 % Depreciation and amortization



23,686



22,403



1,283

5.7



94,205



88,329



5,876

6.7

Interest (income) expense, net



(504)



591



(1,095)

(185.3)



830



5,082



(4,252)

(83.7)

Provision for income taxes



28,638



24,279



4,359

18.0



124,151



93,896



30,255

32.2

EBITDA



117,157



109,892



7,265

6.6 %

569,873



448,131



121,742

27.2 % Property disposition gains



—



—



—

—



(31,517)



—



(31,517)

—

SEC matter



5,000



—



5,000

—



8,000



—



8,000

—

Late Chairman's accelerated stock vesting expense



—



—



—

—



—



6,691



(6,691)

—

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 122,157

$ 109,892

$ 12,265

11.2 % $ 546,356

$ 454,822

$ 91,534

20.1 %















































Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by

Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow3













































Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 96,062

$ 95,178

$ 884

0.9 % $ 394,973

$ 435,785

$ (40,812)

(9.4) % Capital expenditures



(7,163)



(5,539)



(1,624)

(29.3)



(27,194)



(23,229)



(3,965)

(17.1)

Free Cash Flow

$ 88,899

$ 89,639

$ (740)

(0.8) % $ 367,779

$ 412,556

$ (44,777)

(10.9) % 1These amounts are not tax deductible for state or federal purposes.

2This amount is not tax deductible for state or federal purposes due to the limitation on executive compensation under IRC Sec. 162(m).

3Due to the Company's recent acquisitions, certain balances may change as the purchase price allocations are finalized.





















































2021























YTD



4th Quarter



3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter



1st Quarter

















Reconciliation of Revenues to Organic Revenues

and Organic Revenues in Constant Dollars













































Revenues

$ 2,424,300

$ 600,343

$ 650,199 $ 638,204

$ 535,554

















Revenue growth from acquisitions



(58,587)



(15,910)



(12,689)

(13,832)



(16,156)

















Organic revenues



2,365,713



584,433



637,510

624,372



519,398

















Adjustment to organic revenues on a constant exchange rate



(17,301)



(4,944)



(2,702)

(6,868)



(2,787)

















Organic revenues in constant dollars

$ 2,348,412

$ 579,489

$ 634,808 $ 617,504

$ 516,611

















2020 revenues

$ 2,161,220

$ 536,292

$ 583,698 $ 553,329

$ 487,901

















Revenue growth



12.2%



11.9%



11.4%

15.3%



9.8%

















Revenue growth from acquisitions



2.7%



3.0%



2.2%

2.5%



3.3%

















Organic revenue growth



9.5%



8.9%



9.2%

12.8%



6.5%

















Organic revenue growth in constant dollars



8.7%



8.1%



8.8%

11.6%



5.9%

































































Reconciliation of Commercial Revenues to

Organic Commercial Revenues













































Commercial revenues

$ 829,396

$ 211,213

$ 218,648 $ 210,838

$ 188,697

















Commercial revenue growth from acquisitions



(20,749)



(3,949)



(4,532)

(5,779)



(6,489)

















Commercial organic revenues

$ 808,647

$ 207,264

$ 214,116 $ 205,059

$ 182,208

















2020 revenues

$ 752,348

$ 189,572

$ 199,561 $ 179,900

$ 183,315

















Revenue growth



10.2%



11.4%



9.6%

17.2%



2.9%

















Revenue growth from acquisitions



2.8%



2.1%



2.3%

3.2%



3.5%

















Organic revenue growth



7.4%



9.3%



7.3%

14.0%



(0.6)%

































































Reconciliation of Residential Revenues to

Organic Residential Revenues













































Residential revenues

$ 1,103,687

$ 267,816

$ 307,747 $ 292,945

$ 235,179

















Residential revenues from acquisitions



(28,130)



(8,429)



(6,004)

(5,938)



(7,759)

















Residential organic revenues

$ 1,075,557

$ 259,387

$ 301,743 $ 287,007

$ 227,420

















2020 revenues

$ 977,470

$ 239,311

$ 275,581 $ 257,921

$ 204,657

















Revenue growth



12.9%



11.9%



11.7%

13.6%



14.9%

















Revenue growth from acquisitions



2.9%



3.5%



2.2%

2.3%



3.8%

















Organic revenue growth



10.0%



8.4%



9.5%

11.3%



11.1%

































































Reconciliation of Termite Revenues to Organic

Termite Revenues













































Residential revenues

$ 465,053

$ 114,262

$ 117,423 $ 127,674

$ 105,694

















Residential revenues from acquisitions



(9,708)



(3,532)



(2,153)

(2,115)



(1,908)

















Residential organic revenues

$ 455,345

$ 110,730

$ 115,270 $ 125,559

$ 103,786

















2020 revenues

$ 406,781

$ 100,593

$ 102,144 $ 109,817

$ 94,227

















Revenue growth



14.3%



13.6%



15.0%

16.3%



12.2%

















Revenue growth from acquisitions



2.4%



3.5%



2.1%

1.9%



2.0%

















Organic revenue growth



11.9%



10.1%



12.9%

14.4%



10.2%



















View original content:

