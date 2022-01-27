COLD CREEK SOLUTIONS BREAKS GROUND ON NEW STATE-OF-THE-ART 300,500 SF COLD STORAGE FACILITY IN SAN ANTONIO

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-Fort Worth-based developer Cold Creek Solutions ("CCS") has broken ground on a 300,500 SF cold storage facility in San Antonio, one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. The facility is located at the intersection of I-10 E and loop 410, which puts it in a prime position to service the explosive growth of the area. A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Thursday, January 13th.

Cold Creek Solutions ("CCS") has broken ground on a second cold storage project in the state of Texas in San Antonio .

The cold storage facility will be one of the largest state-of-the-art facilities in San Antonio and surrounding areas. Features include over 294,500 SF of fully convertible temperature-controlled space with temperatures ranging from -20°F to 55°F, as well as 6,000 SF of office space. It will provide storage for 45,000 pallets of frozen or refrigerated products upon completion and will allow for single or multi-tenant use. Additional features include 48 dock positions, 2 drive-in ramps, and 48' clear height.

This is the second cold storage project for CCS in the state of Texas. CCS' first Texas project, a 374,560 SF cold storage facility in Denton, TX, is scheduled to be completed in August 2022.

"The Cold Creek Solutions team is excited to bring our second project to the state of Texas and help meet the need for frozen and refrigerated infrastructure in San Antonio," said Cold Creek Solutions President and Managing Partner, Matt McWilliams "The facility's strategic location will allow businesses to take advantage of the growing local market and will offer a high level of flexibility to meet their specific needs."

Cold Creek Solutions is currently developing several additional projects that include a mix of build-to-suit and market driven solutions across multiple states in the U.S. President Matt McWilliams brings a deep background in the cold storage space with relationships across the industry nationwide. Additionally, the team has many years of experience developing, building, and managing complex greenfield infrastructure projects across the U.S. that were sold to leading private equity firms, including TPG, KKR, and Oaktree.

CCS has partnered with ARCO National Construction, a nationwide leader in the construction of warehouse and distribution space, for its design, build, and construction needs.

CCS has also partnered with Stream Realty Partners for the leasing of the new facility.

Cold Creek Solutions is a pure-play developer of cold storage warehouse and logistics facilities based in the DFW metroplex. The four founding partners (Matt McWilliams, Steven Meisel, Drew Chambers and Clint Allen) have over 50 years of combined experience in the acquisition, disposition, leasing and management of cold storage and food and beverage industry properties, as well as development of large-scale/complex infrastructure projects across the United States. As a develop-build-own-operate provider, CCS delivers ground up infrastructure solutions that are tailored to the needs of our logistics and operating partners. CCS manages all aspects of the project, including site selection, facility design, construction planning and management, asset management, leasing and sales, and any other tasks where our expertise is required.

