Herzing University-New Orleans Receives Grant for Workforce Training Services

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herzing University, an accredited, private nonprofit institution, today announced it has received a three-year, $1.5 million federal grant to help improve the education, training and career support services for selected nursing and sterile processing program students in the New Orleans region.

Herzing University students in the Southeast Louisiana region could be eligible for assistance that helps pay for much of their tuition costs.

"Our current and future students will benefit from this generous grant, which will help fill major job gaps in nursing and sterile processing in the New Orleans region," said Herzing-New Orleans Campus President Jamie Hardage. "We thank local healthcare and workforce organizations for their support in this grant application, most notably the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO)."

The Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities Initiative (WORC) was awarded through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in partnership with the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Delta Regional Authority.

The awarding of this grant allows for the creation of Herzing WORCS (HUWORCS), a three-layered workforce training program suitable to meet the education and training requirements of a variety of potential students with varied educational and work backgrounds.

The program will meet two critical needs:

Provide skills training for new entrants to the workforce, dislocated workers, and incumbent workers so they can participate in economic prosperity and achieve gainful employment; and Reduce the regional shortage of healthcare professionals in high-demand careers

The Delta Region has been deeply affected by challenges of unemployment, per capita income, level of education and overall poverty while COVID-19 and the recent disaster of Hurricane Ida exacerbated the need for primary care providers, support staff, and mental health experts.

Jefferson Parish and the surrounding communities have a diverse population with 48% of residents identifying as non-White while enrollment at Herzing's New Orleans campus are 75% persons of color, 89% female, and a median age of 31. The HUWORCS program will aim to align their enrollment with those demographics. Herzing will rely on input from the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) and healthcare partners to match documented regional needs, providing hard and soft skills training where possible.

"JEDCO is pleased to assist Herzing in obtaining this grant award," said Jerry Bologna, JEDCO President & CEO. "Training in the medical field is critical for the continued development of our health care industry. We appreciate Herzing's continuous efforts to provide a qualified, well-trained pipeline of workers in our community."

HUWORCS will accept students from all eligible categories. An HUWORCS Enrollment Coordinator will focus on dislocated workers, with a focus on hospitality workers, dislocated energy workers, and incumbent RNs interested in entering the mental health field as part of a vertical career move. The program will result in 150 students receiving student support services, student stipends, and other assistance to enroll in a life-changing training program in the healthcare field and deliver significant, measurable results for the Delta region.

The HUWORCS grant was part of a package of grants totaling $29,175,000 dispersed across 23 organizations across the Appalachian and Delta regions. Residents of the New Orleans region are eligible to apply to receive HUWORCS funding. Contact Herzing University's NOLA campus for more information about current nursing and healthcare-related programs.

About Herzing University

Herzing University is an accredited, private nonprofit institution with ten campuses across seven states and an online division. Founded in Milwaukee in 1965, more than 40,000 students have graduated from the University's career-focused and flexible master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and diploma programs. Fields of study span nursing, healthcare, technology, business and public safety. From 2013 through 2022, U.S. News & World Report has continually recognized Herzing University as having some of the best online programs nationally. Herzing University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. More information about Herzing University is available at www.herzing.edu .

Contact:

Brett Gerrish

517-899-7795

bgerrish@cbdmarketing.com

