Neil Young Radio Returns Exclusively to SiriusXM

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today the return of Neil Young Radio, a satellite and streaming music channel featuring music and exclusive stories from Neil Young. Following its launch in December as a limited-run channel, Neil Young Radio now returns to its limited engagement home on SiriusXM's Deep Tracks, channel 27, for 7 days starting today, and for a month streaming on the SXM App.

SIRIUS XM logo. (PRNewsFoto/SIRIUS XM Radio) (PRNewswire)

Neil Young Radio is dedicated to the legendary and ever-evolving rock icon and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, and will provide fans access to the entire musical world of Neil Young. The channel will include rarities and exclusives, every new song from his latest album Barn, epic hits and fan favorites from his solo music, collaborations with Buffalo Springfield and Crosby Stills Nash & Young, plus Neil sharing the insights behind writing and recording the music.

SiriusXM listeners will also hear special programs including weekly concert broadcasts from Young's vaults, celebrity guest DJs and a Barn track-by-track album special featuring Neil Young sharing stories about each song on his latest album.

As Neil said, "I want to introduce you to some stuff that no one's ever heard before."

"When you have an opportunity to present an iconic artist still at the height of his creativity, you don't hesitate to do it, again," said Steve Blatter, SiriusXM Senior Vice President and General Manager, Music Programming. "Outspoken, brave, and a true music icon, Neil Young is in a rare class of artists, and we are honored to collaborate with him to create a special audio experience for his fans."

Listeners can hear Neil Young Radio beginning today on channel 27 and streaming online on the SXM App.

SiriusXM is available to subscribers in their car, on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.com/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM's platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM's subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company's advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Source: SiriusXM

Media contacts:

Angela Burke

Angela.Burke@siriusxm.com

Amy Galleazzi

Amy.Galleazzi@siriusxm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sirius XM Holdings Inc.