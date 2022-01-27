Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces 3rd Acquisition in 2022…Woodford Basin, Stephens County, Oil and Natural Gas Royalty Acquisition <span class="legendSpanClass">Ovintiv Inc.,</span><span class="legendSpanClass">one of North America's largest oil, gas, and condensate producers, is well-site operator</span>

DALLAS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rising Phoenix Royalties (RPR) reveals a 49% oil/51% natural gas royalty acquisition of roughly 5 net royalty acres from an undisclosed seller in the Woodford Basin, Stephens County, OK. Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) , is the well-site Operator.

Rising Phoenix Royalties Announces 3rd Acquisition in 2022 (PRNewswire)

"The Stephens County acquisition is a great example of our ability to assist sellers with smaller to medium size deals," shared Jace Graham, RPR CEO and Founder. "Many larger private equity backed royalty acquisition companies, as a rule, won't even look at a deal if it's smaller than $1mm in purchase size."

"Rising Phoenix has the ability to purchase royalties ranging in size from $50k to $10mm", continued Graham. "Our team of mineral advisors give each client the same level of respect, expertise, and due diligence whether they're selling thousands of royalty acres or just a few."

Ovintiv Inc., one of North America's largest producers of natural gas, oil, and condensate, has a high-quality multi-basin portfolio with core assets in the Montney, Anadarko, and Permian basins. The company's culture, based on efficiency and innovation, amplifies shareholder value, enhances its economic performance, and fortifies its pledge to sustainability in the communities where its employees work and live.

The RPR royalty acquisition process begins with a comprehensive reservoir analysis done by a third party geological engineering company with extensive experience in all US Basins. The third party research provides royalty owners transparency and peace of mind knowing the valuation information used to formulate the offer price.

RPR clients sell their royalty assets for many life event related reasons like investment portfolio diversification, estate liquidation, immediate financial need, optimizing tax benefits, funding retirement, and estate planning.

Rising Phoenix Royalties offers free royalty interest evaluations. Contact our team today at (214) 949-4928 or royalties@rising-phoenix.com

Rising Phoenix Royalties also welcomes mineral asset purchase partnerships with other royalty acquisition companies. Contact our team at 214-949-4928 or email royalties@rising-phoenix.com for more information.

About Rising Phoenix Royalties

Rising Phoenix Royalties, Dallas, TX, is a privately held independent mineral and royalty interest acquisition company built on four generations of oil and gas industry expertise. Since 2009, RPR has successfully identified, evaluated, acquired, and managed incoming producing properties of over $140 million in mineral and royalty assets in oil and gas basins nationwide. Learn more at www.risingphoenixroyalties.com.

