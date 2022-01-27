WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NAMED A BEST PLACE TO WORK FOR LGBTQ+ EQUALITY

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) – the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries – announced today that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality, administrated by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Wyndham is celebrating its fourth consecutive year earning a perfect score in this annual survey, further recognizing the company as a best place to work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

"Inclusivity is core to our values, and we respect differences in people, cultures, ideas, and experiences," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, chief executive officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "We understand that we only succeed by bringing together varying backgrounds and points of view, and we are dedicated to creating welcoming environments both internally for team members and in our hotels for guests."

Deeply committed to a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Wyndham continuously infuses different perspectives into the workplace that reflect the company's diverse customers and communities around the world and offers enhanced training to address racial inequality, anti-racism, and allyship. The company partners with leading organizations including National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association, and offers affinity groups such as PRIDE, which is sponsored and championed by members of the executive leadership team. In further support of fostering an inclusive environment where team members feel comfortable to be their authentic selves, Wyndham launched a campaign on International Pronouns Day that was dedicated to promoting awareness about pronouns and how team members can self-identify should they choose to do so.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is among 1,271 businesses rated in this year's report. The CEI uses criteria based on equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; non-discrimination policies across business entities; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility. Wyndham's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

Wyndham has also been named to Ethisphere's list of the world's most ethical companies in 2019 and 2020, and in 2021 the company was named one of the best places to work in its home state of New Jersey by NJBIZ and was recognized by Newsweek as one of the Most Loved Workplaces for 2021 and Most Responsible Companies for 2022.

For more information on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

