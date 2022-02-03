iBynd Appoints Industry Executives to Drive Growth of Embedded Insurance Distribution Products

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iBynd, the premier insurtech that makes it easy and fast to rate, quote and bind insurance online in realtime, announced Tim Logan as Vice President of Insurance and Tracy Mollett as Vice President of Marketing. These new positions will support iBynd's business strategy, positioning, growth, and insurance offerings.

iBynd's rate-quote-bind platform is embedded on partner websites, giving SMBs an easy, fast path to "A" rated insurance.

"Tim and Tracy are true insurance veterans with deep experience and connections in the industry. They understand what customers, brokers, and carriers need to adequately protect businesses from loss. Their insurance knowledge and expertise are significant additions to the iBynd team," said Phil Friedman, CEO of iBynd. "We are thrilled to have the two working together, with our team, and with our partners to continue expanding offerings to our customers."

Prior to joining iBynd, Tim served as senior vice president of Suracy Insurance Agency which provides business insurance solutions nationwide to support franchises, small and medium sized businesses, religious institutions, and other organizations. A licensed insurance agent, Tim has over 20 years of commercial insurance expertise, having also worked on the carrier side of the business in underwriting and sales at The Hartford and product innovation at AmTrust. Tim's areas of expertise include the distribution, marketing, underwriting and sale of insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses.



"iBynd's embedded platform, with automated point-of-sale underwriting and ability to bind a policy with accurate pricing in under 5 minutes, are game changers for the insurance industry," said Tim. "It's a critical time for businesses to be adequately protected, and iBynd makes it easy to secure comprehensive insurance quickly. I am looking forward to helping grow the distribution of products offered through iBynd to benefit small and medium sized businesses."

Tracy comes to iBynd from State Farm owned GAINSCO, where she created and led go to market efforts for national product expansion in the independent agency channel as well as adoption of the GAINSCO product by State Farm agents. Also a licensed insurance agent, Tracy's 25 year career in the insurance industry has spanned leadership positions in sales and marketing, product management, underwriting, system development, user experience, company integrations and customer service for both personal and commercial lines at Amynta, Kemper Insurance, Infinity Property and Casualty, and Leader, part of the Great American family of companies.

"I am passionate about helping small and medium sized businesses succeed, and that passion is shared by the iBynd team," said Tracy. "The distribution of insurance to businesses through iBynd's proprietary, easy to integrate embedded platform will help these companies stay on the road to success. I look forward to helping iBynd grow their partnerships and customer base."

About iBynd

iBynd is a digital insurance company that launched their ground-breaking products in 2021. With its strong technical backbone, marketing experience and proprietary distribution solutions, the company provides insurance products to small commercial businesses, as well as personal cyber insurance policies. iBynd makes it simple and fast to rate, quote and bind online in realtime, delivering "A" rated insurance and peace of mind to its clients and customers. The company was created by passionate insurance professionals, engineers, and marketing executives with one goal in mind: to combine insurance and technology in order to deliver a dynamic product that truly protects customers. To learn more please visit: www.ibynd.com.

