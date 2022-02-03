Weed For Warriors & 100 Million Ways Foundation Announce Free Online Support Sessions for Veterans with PTSD

SACRAMENTO, Calif. and NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weed For Warriors (WFW) in collaboration with 100MillionWays.Org (100MW) announce web-based, moderated, group support sessions free to veterans with PTSD and their caregivers. The sessions are managed by Shimmer.Care, a public benefit corporation specializing in mental health support group facilitation, with roots at the University of California, San Francisco.

The project has kicked off with a pilot program on the topics of stress and relationship management. Each of 3 groups will meet 1 hour/week, for 10 weeks. Input from participants will drive program design. This is funded by Columbia Care, one of the largest cultivators, manufacturers, and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products.

WFW and 100MW brings services to community members to improve quality of life, drives policy change, works to remedy social-legal inequities and to permit clinical trials to inform uses of cannabis-as-medicine.

Brian Chadwick, Cofounder & ED of 100 Million Ways notes the two organizations have complementary missions. "It makes sense, as 100MW examines the impact of cannabinoids on opioid use, to also study the impact cannabinoids have on the symptoms of PTSD and quality of life."

Sean Kiernan, Cofounder & CEO of WFW agreed, adding, "Weed for Warriors is excited to collaborate with 100 Million Ways to bring more services, good science and rigorous data collection to bear on the problems facing veterans needing safe access to medical cannabis and supportive care."

The Weed For Warriors' Project is a social justice lifestyle brand supporting holistic rehabilitation for veterans through "Community-based projects, proactive Care advocacy, Cannabis education and Compassion." WFW urges change for the empowerment of veterans as well as the larger population suffering from PTSD and other chronic mental health challenges.

100 Million Ways.Org supports scientific data collection to determine the impact cannabinoids have on opioid use, PTSD, and the associated anxiety, depression, and decreased quality of life, and to provide an online community to support people with these life challenges interested in cannabinoids as a wellness treatment option.

*100MillionWays operates as a project of Players Philanthropy Fund, a Maryland charitable trust recognized by IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Federal Tax ID: 27-6601178). Contributions to 100MillionWays are tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law.

