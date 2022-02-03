Yoga Teacher Conference set for April 22-24

DENVER, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new yoga conference exclusively for yoga teachers, Yoga Teacher Conf: Elevate, is planned for April 22-24 in Denver, Colo.

Yoga Teacher Conf: Elevate is an opportunity for professional development and continuing education beyond yoga teacher training, and sessions are designed to increase professionalism within the yoga industry. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency Aurora/Denver.

"This is the only conference that's just for yoga teachers with the goal of moving the yoga industry forward," said Allison Rissel, founder of Yoga Teacher Conf. "We have a lot to learn from other teachers, and our industry lacks the kind of water cooler conversations that connect professionals. We say that yoga teachers hold space for their students. This conference is designed to hold space for yoga teachers."

Yoga teachers of all skill and experience levels can participate in classes, workshops and free masterclasses. Twelve of the weekend classes will be live-streamed and recorded. The registration cost of $279 includes workshops and classes, a catered Friday welcome social and Saturday networking lunch, goodbye ceremony, swag bag and prizes. Discounted hotel rates are available for conference attendees.

The conference includes sessions each day within these eight themes: beyond asana, teaching skills, living your yoga, yoga therapy, anatomy, business for teachers, classical/ayurveda and business for studios. On Saturday, April 23, participants can attend "The State of the Yoga Teacher Industry" with Yoga Unify, a non-profit, participatory network dedicated to empowering the evolution of yoga.

Three all-day pre-conference workshops are available for $180 on April 22 for all teachers, even if they are not attending the conference.

Conference sponsorship opportunities are still available. For information, registration, teachers and schedule, visit yogateacherconf.com.

About Yoga Teacher Conference

Yoga Teacher Conference's mission is to elevate, educate and inspire yoga teachers around the globe through affordable continuing education, community support and connection. Created by yoga teachers and experts in their fields, the Yoga Teacher Conf gives teachers value, as well as practical tools to elevate themselves, their businesses and their students at an affordable price. Our values include commitment to the practice of yoga, self-awareness, self-study, respect for others, personal accountability, ethics and diversity. For information, visit yogateacherconf.com.

