SABAN MUSIC GROUP EXPANDS WITH SABAN MUSIC LATIN AND WELCOMES PROVEN HITMAKER ALEJANDRO M. REGLERO AS EVP & GENERAL MANAGER

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the world's preeminent independent music companies, Saban Music Group, has expanded with the official launch of Saban Music Latin. The music entertainment company has appointed esteemed executive and trusted hitmaker Alejandro Reglero as the Head of Saban Music Latin in the role of EVP and General Manager. Mr. Reglero will spearhead A&R, marketing, and operations for the Latin division in this newly created role. Mr. Reglero brings over 25 years of hit-making success for some of Latin music's most prominent artists.

Saban Music Group C.E.O. Gustavo Lopez welcomes Alejandro saying, "At Saban Music Group, we are driven by artist development, first and foremost. It is important for us to strengthen our team with the industry's best, and Alejandro is exactly that. Alejandro checked all of those boxes and then some."

Alejandro added, "I have the same spirit and enthusiasm for discovering and cultivating new artists that Haim Saban, Gus, and the entire SMG team do. I am honored to join Gus and Haim on this pivotal move in my career to continue to bolster the SMG brand. I understand the vision Saban Music Group has for the future, and it aligns with my own. We're focused on A&R and willing to help artists accomplish their goals by providing as many tools as possible to ensure success worldwide. I look forward to getting started."

Saban Music Group has already achieved incredible success in the Latin genre in its short two-year history. SMG kicked off 2022 with the legendary music icon Don Omar scoring a #1 on Latin radio for three weeks with his sizzling new single "Se Menea." The roster also boasts fast-growing Puerto Rican music artist Chesca whose biggest single yet to date, "Te Quiero Baby" Ft. Pitbull and the legendary Frankie Valli, hit #1 on the Latin All, Latin Pop, and Latin Rhythm charts.

Alejandro Reglero spent the past decade at Sony Music US Latin where he served as Vice President of A&R. Throughout his illustrious career, he has worked with A-list award-winning superstars such as Enrique Iglesias, Mau & Ricky, Camilo, Jennifer Lopez, Bomba Estereo, Prince Royce, Evaluna Montaner, Yandel, Ricardo Montaner, Becky G, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, Carlos Vives, and Gloria Estefan, to name a few.

Saban Music's commitment to Latin music through the Saban Music Latin expansion includes commitments to signing more acts to its 360 model, strategic artist partnerships, publishing, branding, gaming, the NFT space amongst other key verticals.

ABOUT SMG:

Saban Music Group (SMG) is a global music entertainment company founded in 2019 by Haim Saban, a worldwide pioneer and leader in the entertainment industry and Chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group. Since its launch, SMG has been spearheaded by music veteran Gustavo Lopez who has built a career signing top artists and developing content for global music audiences. SMG embraces the globalization of music by identifying, signing, and developing artists with international appeal. The music entertainment firm is committed to providing resources to its artists through a 360-model encompassing recorded music, publishing, touring, brand partnerships, merchandising, and more. SMG's global artist roster includes Static & Ben El (Israel), Mergui (Israel), Don Omar (Puerto Rico), Marie Monti (France), Chesca (Puerto Rico), Nakkia Gold (Los Angeles), Yubeili (Mexico), YoGambii (Colombia), and masked Singer KYEN?ES? to name a few. The company has partnered with Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, for global distribution, publishing, and marketing. SMG has offices in New York and Los Angeles.

