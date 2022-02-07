3 FILS TAKES NO.1 SPOT AS FIRST-EVER LIST OF MIDDLE EAST & NORTH AFRICA'S 50 BEST RESTAURANTS IS REVEALED FOR 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The inaugural list of Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants is revealed in Abu Dhabi , shining a much-deserved spotlight on the region as a world-class culinary destination

3 Fils in Dubai , UAE, is named The Best Restaurant in Middle East & North Africa 2022, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

Winners represent 11 different countries across the MENA region, from Morocco and Tunisia to Kuwait and Qatar

Lowe in Dubai , UAE, is awarded the Sustainable Restaurant Award

Trèsind Studio in Dubai , UAE, wins the Art of Hospitality Award

Reif Othman of Reif Kushiyaki, Dubai, UAE, is voted by his peers as the winner of the Chefs' Choice Award

Emirati chef Sahar Parham Al Awadhi takes home the MENA's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Valrhona

The culinary stars of the restaurant world converged in Abu Dhabi this evening, 7th February 2022, for the debut Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Restaurants from across 11 countries have been voted as the top 50 dining destinations in the Middle East and North Africa at an event hosted in partnership with Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, culminating in the announcement of the region's first ever No.1 restaurant, 3 Fils, whose team took to the stage to receive the award.

The Japanese izakaya Zuma in DIFC, Dubai claims the No.2 spot, followed by OCD Restaurant in Tel Aviv (No.3). The UAE tops the list of countries represented with 19 restaurants, including three from host city Abu Dhabi.

You can view the full list here.

3 Fils, an unlicensed casual and contemporary restaurant located in Dubai's historic Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, was founded in 2016 by two Emiratis and a Singaporean and combines delicious Asian fusion dishes with a personable service style.

William Drew, Director of Content for MENA's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "It's a great honour to announce that 3 Fils has made it to No.1 in the inaugural Middle East & North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants list. It is a brilliantly executed home-grown restaurant, loved by local residents and visitors alike. This hidden gem prides itself on elevating every dining experience with a sense of comfort, discovery and a shared love of food."

