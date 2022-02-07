Benson Hill Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Date

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL)

Benson Hill Inc announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2021 and provide guidance for 2022, before market open on Monday, March 28, 2022.

The Company will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, including a presentation by management followed by a Q&A session. The webcast can be accessed via a link on Benson Hill's investor relations website at https://investors.bensonhill.com/.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill moves food forward with the CropOS® platform, a cutting-edge food innovation engine that combines data science and machine learning with biology and genetics. Benson Hill empowers innovators to unlock nature's genetic diversity from plant to plate, with the purpose of creating nutritious, great-tasting food and ingredient options that are both widely accessible and sustainable. More information can be found at bensonhill.com or on Twitter at @bensonhillinc.

