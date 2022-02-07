Gen II Fund Services Announces Promotion of Six Professionals to Principal

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen II Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent private equity fund administrator, is pleased to announce the recent promotion of six of its client service professionals to Principal, bringing the number of Gen II Principals to thirty-three (33).

(PRNewsfoto/Gen II Fund Services, LLC) (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to recognize these talented and dedicated professionals that have been so dedicated to Gen II," said Steven Millner, Managing Principal and Co-Founder of Gen II. "These promotions reflect our longstanding commitment to invest in our most important asset – our people."

Gen II 2022 Principal Class:

Joshua Feldstein

Jonathan Goldstein

Michael Hall

James Myers

Yeva Rakhamimova

Richard Zheng

"These high achieving team members have consistently provided expert guidance and the highest level of service to our clients," said Steven Alecia, Chief Client Officer and Co-Founder of Gen II. "We look forward to their continued success and valuable contributions at Gen II."

About Gen II

Gen II is a global fund administrator with more than $650 billion of private fund capital under administration. As the second largest private equity fund administrator in the United States, Gen II focuses solely on the alternative asset management space, including private equity, real estate, credit managers, fund-of-funds, and emerging managers. The company provides private fund sponsors with a best-in-class combination of experienced people, streamlined processes, and proprietary technology solutions to help GPs manage their operational infrastructure, reporting, and investor communications. For more information, please visit www.gen2fund.com.

Contact:

Philip Nunes

BackBay Communications

617.391.0792

Phil.nunes@backbaycommunications.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gen II Fund Services, LLC