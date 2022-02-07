GPARENCY CONTINUES TO DISRUPT THE COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE SPACE WITH LAUNCH OF SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE Members Receive Exclusive Access to GPARENCY Concierges, Discounts, Unlimited Data To Self-Direct Mortgages

HOWELL, N.J., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY today announces the launch of its initial subscription service, the Founding Members program. This new nationwide program will give members access to a state-specific GP Concierge who will act as an acquisition rep providing updated and confirmed listings, listing broker information plus give members the capital markets intel needed to self-direct debt or equity mortgages - no more brokerage fees!

(PRNewsfoto/GPARENCY) (PRNewswire)

As part of GPARENCY's #2050Vision, the founding membership will be capped at an initial 20 founding members in each of the 50 states who share in GPARENCY's vision of creating equitable access to opportunities for commercial real estate owners everywhere.

The fee to become a founding member is $5K. It includes 16 months of membership as opposed to 12 months, as well as access to listings and banking intel nationwide through a dedicated concierge.

"Converting to an annual membership instead of paying per deal was always our vision," said Ira Zlotowitz, Founder and CEO of GPARENCY. "The fact that we are launching our membership service just 60 days after we opened is a testament to the demand for our offerings in the marketplace, and we are very pleased to be rolling the program out."

Although regular members will not have minimum requirements, to be eligible as a founding member, GPs must meet one of the following qualifications:

Live in that state; or

Own at least one commercial property in that state; or

Own at least 3 commercial properties in the United States

Interested parties can apply here , and are encouraged to apply early as GPARENCY is capping founding members at 20 per state.

When a founding member needs a mortgage, debt or equity, the concierge will provide all the intel and top lender recommendations so the GP can self-direct their own mortgage without paying any brokerage fees. In the event that the founding member wants individual brokerage services, full brokerage services are available to members commission-free through two options, Broker by Email and Real, Live Broker. From start to close members never pay more than 16K!

GPARENCY has soared in popularity since its November 2021 launch, hitting milestones well ahead of internal predictions. The radical transparency and ease of use GPARENCY offers has excited users, leading to tripling month-over-month production, in January, GPARENCY's second full month operating.

About GPARENCY

GPARENCY is creating equitable access to opportunities for commercial real estate owners everywhere. GPARENCY gives GPs access to updated listings, debt, equity and resources via concierge backed by a tech-enabled marketplace that allows all parties to share common data and communicate directly with each other, while having a human component when needed. For more information, contact members@gparency.com.

CONTACT: Barbara Wagner Elana Bodow

Barbara Wagner Communications Barbara Wagner Communications

(917) 751-4387 (315) 440-7554

barbara@bwagnerpr.com elana@bwagnerpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GPARENCY