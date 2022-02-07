Philter Labs Announces Follow-On Investment by Btomorrow Ventures

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philter Labs -- the company that launched the first and only technology-enabled personal microfilters to eliminate 97% of airborne contaminants and secondhand smoke and smell -- announced today Btomorrow Ventures (BTV), the venture arm of BAT plc, has exercised its option to make a follow-on investment into Philter Labs, after leading the round for the Preferred Series A.

Philter Labs is the leader in micro-filtration for the cannabis and nicotine markets with its patented Particulate Capture Technologies (PCT) for standalone handheld filters and next generation vaping devices that removes particulates, airborne contaminants, and odor from secondhand smoke and exhalant. Philter Labs products are unique due to the small form factor and capability to eliminate secondhand smoke, providing a convenient way for smokers and vapers to reduce the health risks associated with secondhand and thirdhand smoke.

"We are delighted to have Btomorrow Ventures continued confidence and financial support. We will use the funds to support new product launches in the first quarter of 2022 along with furthering our development of exciting new products that incorporate our patented filtration technology to be launched later this year," said Christos Nicolaidis, CEO of Philter Labs.

Philter Labs has a robust new product pipeline, with several products planned to launch this year and next. All of these products are designed for ease of consumer use in eliminating secondhand smoke, with a focus on collective social responsibility for more conscious consumption. The customer favorite, POCKET, featuring Philter Lab's next-generation filtration technology, crafted by a team of industry experts, scientists, and engineers, has been featured in Engadget, TechCrunch, Tobacco Reporter and LA Weekly, as a must-have accessory having sold out multiple times online and in-store.

ABOUT PHILTER LABS: PHILTER Labs, Inc. is a technology company creating advanced solutions to eliminate secondhand smoke and smell for smokers and vapers. Pioneering a new category of personal filtration accessories, PHILTER Labs, Inc. invented Zero-5™ Technology, the first-of-its-kind, scientific process to eliminate smoke and vape through a series of molecular changes that results in zero emissions. Offering practical, reliable products that encourage conscientious, universally acceptable vaping practices, PHILTER™ is on a mission to serve as a catalyst for necessary and impactful social and environmental change. For more information, please visit PHILTERLabs.com.

About Btomorrow Ventures (BTV): BTV is the corporate ventures unit of BAT. Established early in 2020, BTV invests in high growth businesses, from seed funding to those looking for further, series B investment. BTV's focus is to invest on entrepreneurs with innovative products and differentiating technology, with the aim of building a diverse portfolio. BTV supports BAT's corporate purpose of building A Better Tomorrow™ and will help accelerate its transformation into a multi-category consumer goods business. For more information visit our website: www.Btomorrow.com

SOURCE Philter Labs Inc