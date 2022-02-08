Heal Experiences 60% Growth Following Annual Enrollment Period

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heal, the pioneer of in-home care delivery, today announces the company experienced exponential growth following completion of its shift to a value-based primary care model for seniors, which leverages its tech-enabled in-home platform to deliver superior health outcomes. Since October 15th, 2021, the company has increased the number of members who chose Heal to be their primary care provider by 60%.

Over the last seven years, Heal has established a leading omni-modal approach, leveraging doctor house calls, telemedicine, and remote patient monitoring. Having served over 250,000 patients, it remains the only omni-modal healthcare solution in the industry with a proven track record. Heal shifted away from on-demand, episodic, fee-for-service care to its current longitudinal approach last year, following Scott Vertrees' appointment as CEO .

According to Vertrees, "Heal's leading in-home primary care model provides a unique front row seat to observe and act on the social determinants of health that have such a dramatic effect on the health of our senior community, and the significant growth we experienced during annual enrollment period is proof that seniors trust our primary care providers and our services. Shifting our care model to focus on their long-term health in a sensible, value-based framework is a significant step toward modernizing the $4 trillion healthcare industry." Social determinants of health include such conditions as food insecurity, poor diet, environmental toxicity, medication management, depression and loneliness, and others.

In order to realize its potential, during 2021 Heal added significant talent to its leadership team, including the promotions of Dr. Justin Zaghi to Chief Medical Officer and Sam Nuziale to Chief Technology Officer, the hiring of Humana veteran Brent Stice as Chief Growth Officer, and ChenMed veteran Raymond Jimenez as Chief Operating Officer.

Heal's revised strategy is continuing to attract interest from patients, premier health plans, and industry partners. Over the last year, Heal's house call visits have tripled. Among Humana members in particular, Heal has increased the number of patients served by 1,125% during the same time period. To keep up with the explosive growth, Heal has tripled the number of full-time primary care providers employed since January 2021. Extending its commitment to being a payor-agnostic solution, Heal will also be participating in direct contracting through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Through this expansion and other Medicare Advantage plan partnerships, Heal's total addressable market has surged to 80% of all seniors in its service areas as of January 1, 2022.

As the American population continues to age, it is critical to reevaluate the primary care paradigm to account for the emerging trends in the senior community. Some more tech-savvy seniors want a broader array of touchpoints with their clinicians. Other, more home-bound or unengaged seniors benefit greatly from having a doctor house-call because it eliminates travel to a clinic, allows the doctor to observe social determinants of health, and increases access to high quality primary care for the population that needs it the most.

Heal's substantial future growth expectations are also fueled by current and planned industry partnerships. These include companies providing home health, post-acute, urgent care, and assisted living facilities. Heal's high-touch, in-home primary care model has significant potential for any provider concerned about readmission risk, or any facility that could benefit from onsite primary care.

About Heal

Heal's mission is to achieve superior healthcare outcomes for patients by providing technology-enabled primary care in the home. With over 250,000 patient visits to date, Heal offers primary care through house calls, telemedicine visits, and remote monitoring in Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, New Orleans, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Washington, with plans to continue its national expansion. Medicare and Medicare Advantage patients can organize a telemedicine or in-home visit with highly-vetted, board-certified and licensed clinicians. Heal sees patients from 8am - 6pm, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.heal.com or call (844) 644-4325. Follow Heal on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook or Instagram.

