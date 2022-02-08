HOYA Vision Care's Visionary Alliance Loyalty Program Reports Strong First Year, Awards One Million Points to Promotion Winner

LEWISVILLE, Texas, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced today strong results from its first year of the Visionary Alliance loyalty program. Launched in 2021, the Visionary Alliance program more than doubled its member community of eye care professionals (ECPs). Participating ECPs can unlock rewards as they grow and reinvest them in the growth of their practice, patients, and people.

Visionary Alliance members earn points for every purchase of qualifying HOYA products. All members who join immediately begin earning points. As the practice's loyalty status grows, so do the rewards that are unlocked, including benefits such as point multipliers. The program is available to all HOYA customers and no contract is required.

Recently, HOYA Vision Care hosted its first "Who Wants to Be a Pointinaire?" promotion for participating members worth 1,000,000 points– a value of $50,000. The winner, Dr. Theaker of Hollister Vision Center, sat down with HOYA's Patrick McCarthy, Vice President of Sales for Independent Eye Care, to talk about the program's benefits and how Hollister plans to use their winnings. View their conversation here.

"At HOYA, we are excited to see more ECPs joining us and helping grow the Visionary Alliance," said McCarthy. "This year, we will welcome thousands more members who will have access to new value-added services and fun ways to earn and redeem points. Above all, we are proud to be a better choice for ECPs who want to grow their business while remaining independent."

Interested eye care professionals can find out more at VisionaryAlliance.com or call their HOYA Territory Sales Manager.

About HOYA

Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is active in the fields of healthcare and information technology, providing eyeglasses, medical endoscopes, intraocular lenses, optical lenses, as well as key components for semiconductor devices, LCD panels and HDDs. With over 150 offices and subsidiaries worldwide, HOYA currently employs a multinational workforce of 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com.

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens practice. With a presence in over 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has a proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology combined with a leading position in high performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, please visit hoyavision.com.

