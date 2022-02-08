Kuber Surpasses $100 Million in Assets Under Management

Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Kuber") has announced today that it has surpassed $100 million in assets under management.

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Kuber, one of Canada's fastest growing private alternative mortgage lenders, emphasizes that each and every mortgage was originated and underwritten by its seasoned management team, underscoring Kuber's core value in lending on high quality mortgages. Kuber's commitment to growth, while simultaneously maintaining stringent lending practices, have allowed for consistent and remarkable returns for its investors.

"We are very proud to have reached this incredible milestone," said Sutha Kunam, Kuber's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have had significant growth over a very short period of time to become one of Canada's leading alternative mortgage providers. This is truly a testament to our hard work and strong foundation, and highlights the phenomenal support we have received from our clients, partners, advisors and investors. In addition, we must recognize the contributions of our exceptional and dedicated management team which is the catalyst for our expansion to date and has put us on a trajectory for further accelerated growth. As a result, we are now better positioned than ever to capitalize on opportunities that open up for us as a true market leader and innovator in the alternative mortgage industry."

About Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation

Kuber, founded in 2016, is a non-bank lender that provides highly personalized short-term mortgage loans to credit-worthy borrowers whose financial needs cannot be met by the conventional lending restrictions of banking institutions. Kuber offers investors who wish to take part in mortgage investments, but who may lack the expertise, time, energy, or investment capital required to invest, a unique opportunity to invest in a diversified pool of mortgages, concentrated mainly in the Greater Toronto Area.

Additional information on the Company is available at www.kubermic.com

Forward Looking Statements

Although forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

View original content:

SOURCE Kuber Mortgage Investment Corporation