Andesa Announces New Website Launch and Enhanced Logo

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andesa, a leading provider of policy lifecycle solutions for the life insurance and the annuities industry, announced today the launch of its new website: www.AndesaSolutions.com along with an enhanced logo.

www.AndesaServices.com (PRNewsfoto/Andesa Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to launch this new website for our partners and visitors looking to explore our solutions and offerings."

The enhanced logo stays true to the widely recognized "A", while reflecting the company's modern profile and strong history in the industry. The new streamlined website offers easy navigation, a user-friendly interface, responsive design, and content to engage visitors in Andesa's solutions, services, and culture.

User experience is a top priority with features like:

Easy navigation through policy life cycle solutions with a user-friendly interface and expanded content.

Highlights market experience and differentiators of Andesa in the marketplace, with product expertise, end-to-end lifecycle management, and secure multi-tiered software.

Easy access to stay informed with news, industry insights, and information about Andesa's culture and career opportunities.

Compelling content including blog posts from Andesa's CEO and President, Ron Scheese .

"We are excited to launch this new website for our partners and visitors looking to explore our solutions and offerings", said Mark Wilkin, Chief Financial Officer, and Business Development Executive. "We believe that this new site will allow our visitors to have an informative experience as we continue to grow our market presence and further our Andesa Forever Vision."

About Andesa

Andesa is a leading, employee-owned provider of policy lifecycle solutions for the life insurance and annuities industry that offers modern cloud-based systems for transaction management and recordkeeping. Through flexible end-to-end lifecycle management solutions, private cloud technology, and decades of market and product expertise, we help carriers, brokers, key stakeholders, and participants pursue strategic sales opportunities and successfully navigate market change. For more information on Andesa, please visit www.AndesaSolutions.com or follow us on Twitter @AndesaServices

Contact :

Kerianne Geist

Marketing Manager

Andesa

Kerianne.geist@andesaservices.com

610-841-9510

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Andesa Services, Inc.