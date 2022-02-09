Aura Launches Innovation Fund with Investment in HacWare Aura Innovation Fund works to increase number of underrepresented leaders in venture capital pioneering solutions that keep more people safe online

BOSTON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aura , the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, today announced the launch of the Aura Innovation Fund and an inaugural investment in HacWare , an emerging provider of enterprise-level intelligent cybersecurity training.

HacWare (PRNewswire)

Aura's innovation fund is the company's ethical investment platform for early-stage startups that share and propel forward Aura's mission of creating a safer internet for everyone. The Aura Innovation Fund identifies early stage startups and founders that are led by - or that solve a problem for - an underrepresented community in technology or group especially vulnerable to cybercrime and other online threats.

"Making the internet safer for all requires impact-driven investments in a diverse ecosystem that keeps the most vulnerable top of mind when building new solutions," said Aura Founder & CEO Hari Ravichandran. "That's why we created the Aura Innovation Fund - to invest in founders like Tiffany Ricks, leading startups like HacWare. We will support startups that share and advance our mission and foster a stronger industry that better represents and meets the needs of the incredibly diverse and increasingly digital world we live in."

The ethical investment platform seeks to uncover and nurture underrepresented and overlooked emerging leaders, providing them with the early-stage funding and the necessary mentorship to attract institutional investors in the future.

"As a serial entrepreneur, I have seen how an investment team can make or break a startup. At HacWare, we value investors committed to supporting diverse founders and who view cybersecurity-educated employees as critical assets propelling the future of work," said HacWare CEO Tiffany Ricks. "When Aura outlined its investment thesis, it immediately checked all the boxes for me. With the Aura Innovation Fund backing HacWare's efforts to protect global workforces from phishing attacks, I envision a brighter digital future and safer internet."

Beginning with its investment in HacWare, Aura Innovation Fund recipients will receive seed capital, professional mentorship and development support.

Interested in getting in touch with the Aura Innovation Fund? Email auracares@aura.com for more information.

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

About the Aura Innovation Fund

The Aura Innovation Fund was established to support the company's mission of creating a safer internet by investing in early stage startups and leaders that represent the future of the industry and workforce. The Aura Innovation Fund invests in leaders that represent the diversity of the world around us and in solutions that solve problems for groups especially vulnerable to or at risk of digital threats. For more information and to get in touch with the Aura Innovation Fund team, email auracares@aura.com .

About HacWare

HacWare is the future of cybersecurity training because we are solving the root cause of data breaches... Human Error! HacWare makes it super easy for lean security teams and security developers to provide AI powered cybersecurity user training solutions that are 100% automated. This smart technology helps busy workforces to learn about cybersecurity threats and learns how to protect themself from spear-phishing attacks and Business Email Compromised (BEC) scams. HacWare uses cloud technology, A.I. supervised learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to identify internal risks to email hacks. Then auto-generates personalized phishing campaigns to keep employees alert and educated. HacWare's products have helped companies around the world to combat advanced phishing attacks to reduce malware outbreaks by 60%. For more information about HacWare, visit www.hacware.com . To get in touch with HacWare's investor relations team, message us at hello@hacware.com

(PRNewsfoto/Aura) (PRNewswire)

