BOOKING.COM REVIVES BOOKING.YEAH AD CAMPAIGN WITH ACTOR, FILMMAKER & MUSICIAN IDRIS ELBA

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking.com, the digital travel leader that makes it easier for everyone to experience the world, has never claimed to be "flashy, sexy or lit," but focuses on being really great at one thing - booking travelers the perfect vacation. With a travel industry full of talkers, in a new ad campaign starring Golden Globe winning and Emmy nominated actor, filmmaker and musician Idris Elba, Booking.com acknowledges that while the brand may not be "sexy," the platform is reliable, simple, helpful and functional so travelers can be free to experience the world, which is ultimately what Booking.com finds "sexy." A revival of the beloved Booking.yeah campaign, the ad will air live for the first time during the upcoming "big game" on February 13, during which Booking.com will be giving away up to half a million dollars in vacations. You can find a sneak peek on YouTube.com/Bookingcom .

The Booking.yeah campaign aims to showcase how easy it is for travelers to find and book the perfect trip, something that has been increasingly stressful for travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The cheeky ads featuring the charismatic Idris Elba highlight Booking.com products and features including free cancellation options at most properties, customized filters to find properties that perfectly meet traveler's needs whether it's having a kitchen or hot tub or being pet-friendly, as well as a wide choice of diverse accommodations - from hotels and homes to cabins and more. While Booking.com may not be "sexy" in the traditional sense, Idris Elba certainly is, and helps the brand make functional the new "sexy" with the goal of the ads being to inspire travelers and provide peace of mind, while having a bit of fun.

"I'm honored that Booking.com chose me to be their newest spokesperson and to have the opportunity to promote something I love - booking trips to different parts of the world," said Idris Elba. "Booking.com's sense of humor gels with mine, so I was thrilled to partner with a brand that doesn't take themselves too seriously and focuses on just getting the job done of helping to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. Filming the ads was a blast and I hope that after two years of a global pandemic, they bring a smile and perhaps a laugh to viewers, and most importantly, peace of mind for travelers looking to get back out there again."

To celebrate the campaign launch, Booking.com will give away up to half a million dollars in vacations - 100 trips at up to $5,000 each - during the "big game" inspired by any of the amazing destinations featured in this year's commercials, including Booking.com's spot. When viewers see a dream destination at any point during the game, all they need to do is tag @bookingcom on Twitter , Instagram or Facebook with #SendMeThere and #Sweepstakes to be entered for a chance to win a vacation bookable on Booking.com. The giveaway begins on February 13, 2022 at 6:30 pm ET, game kickoff, and ends at midnight, with winners chosen at random and ultimately deciding what destination they would like to visit that aligns with the destination spotted in the spot that inspired them. As easy as watching the game and scrolling social media, consumers can enter as many times as they want. For more information on how to enter, visit Booking.com's social channels ( Instagram.com/bookingcom , Twitter.com/bookingcom , Facebook.com/bookingcom ) and for the Official Rules, visit Booking.com/sendmethere .

Developed by Horses & Mules, a creative consultancy based in LA, the integrated campaign will run for five weeks following its debut on February 13 across TV, including primetime, audio streaming and online channels, with Mindshare managing the media strategy and planning. The campaign includes a mix of :30 and :15 second spots, including the "big game" spot - "Idris Elba Says Things" - "Idris Says Things (Officially) ," "Pretty Perfect" and "Peace Of Mind," as well as two teaser videos - "Idris Calls His Legendary Spokes-Blokes For Advice" and "Idris Rehearses For His Big Game Debut" - featuring other famous brand spokesmen Isaiah Mustafa and Jonathan Goldsmith. An extended brand story - "Idris Elba Says More Things" - will also be exclusive for online channels. All of the spots can be viewed on YouTube.com/Bookingcom .

"The pandemic has no doubt made it challenging to experience the world over the past few years," says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. "The new Booking.yeah campaign aims to showcase that Booking.com helps make it easier for travelers to book a trip and is the reliable platform to do so, with features from free cancellation to customized filters to the largest selection and choice of accommodations - hotels, homes and everything in between. Powerhouse talent Idris Elba truly helped bring the creative to life that Booking.com isn't flashy or sexy, but we are really good at one thing - booking travelers the perfect vacation."

While travelers continue to feel the implications of COVID-19 and navigate through uncertainty, one thing's for sure - Americans are reclaiming a more positive way of thinking for 2022, with nearly three-quarters (72%)* of U.S. travelers saying they will say yes to any vacation opportunity if budget allows. More than half (58%)* of travelers are more open to different types of vacation than before the pandemic with 63%* saying they don't mind where they go as long as it's the type of trip they want. Not only are Americans optimistic about the future of travel, they consider it more important than ever, with 76%* of travelers affirming that travel helps their mental and emotional wellbeing more than other forms of rest and relaxation. As travelers embrace the new normal, flexibility is key, so it's no surprise that the top three most important priorities when booking a trip are that they won't lose money (38%)*, the ability to cancel (33%) and ability to reschedule free of charge (34%)*.

For more information on travel offerings, including Early 2022 Deals with discounts starting at 15%, visit Booking.com or download the Booking.com app.

Methodology:

*Travel Predictions 2022 research commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-24 months. In total 24,055 respondents across 31 countries and territories were polled (including 501 from Argentina, 1003 from Australia, 500 from Belgium, 1001 from Brazil, 500 from Canada, 1000 from China, 1007 from Colombia, 1001 from Croatia, 508 from Denmark, 1002 from France, 1000 from Germany, 1005 from Hong Kong, 1000 from India, 502 from Israel, 1003 from Italy, 1002 from Japan, 500 from Mexico, 501 from The Netherlands, 501 from New Zealand, 500 from Peru, 1000 from Russia, 1005 from Singapore, 1002 from South Korea, 1002 from Spain, 501 from Sweden, 501 from Switzerland, 504 from Taiwan, 500 from Thailand, 1000 from the UK, 1002 from the US and 501 from Vietnam). Respondents completed an online survey in August 2021.

About Booking.com :

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world whenever it's safe to do so again. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 27 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.2 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

