Euclid Transactional Announces Promotions, Forms Executive Committee and Adds Increased Insurance Capacity as Record Growth Continues

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Euclid Transactional, LLC ("Euclid Transactional"), a leading managing general agent focused on transactional insurance underwriting and claims handling, today announced promotions, formation of an executive committee and increased insurance capacity for its programs. The promotions highlight the depth of talent available to the firm's clients and include members of various teams across Euclid Transactional's seven offices in North America and Europe.

The newly formed eleven-member global executive committee will consist of Euclid Transactional's six Principals in North America and Europe; Chief Legal Officer, Meg Gardiner; Chief Culture Officer, Aina Acosta; Chief Underwriting Officer, Shawn O'Neill; and Chief Distribution Officer, Manuel Giner. The committee with also include Euclid Transactional's recently hired Chief Financial Officer, David Bailey, who joined Euclid in 2021 and brings over 20 years of experience working across financial roles within the insurance and reinsurance industries in the U.S. and Europe. The executive committee will support the company's unique culture and goal of better serving clients and partners, after a year of record growth where Euclid Transactional bound over 1,300 policies and saw over 9,000 total submissions for insurance.

In addition to organizational changes, Euclid Transactional has added capacity to its transactional insurance programs by increasing limits from existing program participants and adding CNA to the program in Europe. Depending on jurisdiction, Euclid Transactional can now provide up to $76 million of insurance limits per deal.

"We are focused on building a supportive, inclusive culture where our talented professionals can grow with our business and better serve our clients. These promotions reflect the depth of talent at Euclid Transactional and its continuing commitment to career development," said Jay Rittberg, Managing Principal of Euclid Transactional. "Our executive committee's extensive experience developing teams to address challenges in the worlds of insurance and mergers and acquisitions will help us navigate through this period of immense growth, aided further by David's significant financial management experience. We continue to receive outstanding support from our world-class insurance carrier partners and feel fortunate to have increased limits available from them and our newest partner CNA."

The promotions announced today include individuals in the following roles:

Euclid Transactional's growing team has added more than 52 employees over the past year and now employs over 110 people, up from 68 at the start of 2021. Euclid Transactional also expanded its tax and middle market practices in 2021 and now has a head of tax for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Chris Waddington, and the largest fully dedicated U.S.-based tax insurance underwriting team in the transactional insurance space.

"The growth of our team has been critical to meeting clients' needs amidst a changing M&A landscape and the incredible growth in demand for transactional insurance," Rittberg added. "I am proud to work with the leading team of experienced industry professionals supporting our business, who continue to drive best-in-class service for our clients."

Since its founding in 2016, Euclid Transactional has underwritten more than 3,500 policies and insured deals with a combined value of over $3 trillion.

About Euclid Transactional

Euclid Transactional, LLC is a managing general agency specializing in the underwriting of representations & warranties, tax liability, contingent liability and other transactional insurance coverages. Operated by one of the industry's largest teams of experienced underwriters and claims executives, Euclid Transactional provides the size and security of a large insurer with the customer service of a boutique. The firm has offices in New York, London, Chicago, Frankfurt, Copenhagen, Stockholm and Toronto, and offers full-service underwriting for deals across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Euclid Transactional is an affiliate of Euclid Insurance Services, a program administrator that provides its partners with advisory, accounting, information technology and human resource services. Euclid Transactional's insurance capacity is provided by premier insurers, all of which are rated AM Best A (Excellent) or better.

Media Contact:

Davis MacMillan

RF|Binder

davis.macmillan@rfbinder.com

212-994-7509

View original content:

SOURCE Euclid Transactional, LLC