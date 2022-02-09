A free AI powered resource that empowers colleges make career ROI information available to all their learners

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pragya Systems has long been an advocate of connecting education to Career ROI. Today, the company announced that it is making a part of its AI powered platform - the Pragya Career ROI website widget, powered by CareerOneStop labor market data, available to all accredited educational institutions in the United States, at no cost.

The widget can be installed on any institution's website in a few minutes, without any programming. It allows institutions to customize it to their own programs, and even install multiple instances on each program page. Prospective learners visiting the pages will then be able to view cutting edge data about prospective careers, expected growth and earning potential.

"Everyone wins if the focus is on the long term career outcome of the learner, " said Ramji Raghavan, CEO of Pragya Systems. "We have known for a while that helping learners make education choices based on career ROI drives superior outcomes for everyone, not just for students, but also for institutions battling enrollment and retention..

Unfortunately, showcasing customized live career outlook data on college websites has traditionally been an expensive proposition, limited to elite, well resourced institutions. Today we are proud to empower any institution to showcase the ROI of their programs to attract prospective students. Given the acute post-pandemic workforce needs, we hope that all institutions focused on addressing workforce training take advantage of this opportunity."

Accredited institutions can self register for the free widget at PragyaSystems.com

About Pragya Systems :

Pragya's lifelong career compass helps working learners and students align their learning pathways to careers and jobs. Pragya offers solutions for colleges and training organizations to workforce boards, employers while helping training and learner support organizations scale their impact and improve outcomes.

Pragya is headquartered in Cambridge, MA and backed by some of the ed-tech industry's top investors and advisors. The Pragya team has decades of experience in Education, Healthcare, AI and content delivery. sIt is a winner of the NSF SBIR grant, and one of 8 semifinalist companies selected for the prestigious global XPRIZE Rapid Re-skilling competition.

Website: PragyaSystems.com

https://www.pragyasystems.com/vue/#/widget/register

